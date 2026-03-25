Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: georges st. pierre, mma, ufc

Georges St-Pierre Biopic On The Way From Thomas Soto

Candian director Thomas Soto has been tapped to direct a biopic of UFC all-time great Georges "Rush" St-Pierre.

Article Summary Director Thomas Soto set to helm a new biopic about MMA legend Georges St-Pierre's remarkable life.

St-Pierre, known as GSP, is a two-division UFC champion and considered the greatest welterweight ever.

The film promises an intimate and human look behind GSP's celebrated career inside and outside the octagon.

GSP starred in the MCU and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame after a historic fighting legacy.

Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever grace the sport, is going to be the subject of a biopic. Quebec's Thomas Soto will direct the film. "I want to tell the story of Georges behind GSP in a way that feels intimate, honest, and deeply human," Soto said in a statement. "To me, bringing that story to the world is both a privilege and a responsibility." GSP, as his fans affectionately call him, also released a statement: "We have been considering telling my story for a moment now, and when we found this team, it was clear to us that we wanted this to be told in a new creative way." Variety had the news.

Georges St-Pierre Is The Greatest Of All Time

Georges "Rush" St-Pierre rose to prominence alongside the UFC, becoming a two-division champion in welterweight and middleweight. He is widely regarded as the greatest welterweight champion ever, having held the belt twice and defending it nine consecutive times. He retired in 2013 as champion, spending a combined 2,204 days. He also won the interim welterweight title once. In 2017, he came out of retirement for a middleweight title shot against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Even though he had been out of the octagon for four years, he submitted Bisping and won the title. He won Canadian athlete of the year multiple times and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020. Outside of fighting, he is a Canadian abassator, and appeared in the MCU as Batroc The Leaper.

Few combat athletes reach the heights that Georges St-Pierre reached in his career. Personally, he is my all-time favorite fighter, and I am very excited to get a glimpse into his story. As for who will play him, that is a tough question. More on this one as we learn it.

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