Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: The New Dolby Poster Isn't Ugly

Dolby has released a new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it's not incredibly busy like every other poster for this movie.

Article Summary Dolby has unveiled a new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, featuring a refreshingly simple design.

Unlike previous posters, this version avoids a cluttered look and spotlights the movie’s branding effectively.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to be one of Illumination’s biggest box office releases of 2026.

With release just weeks away, fans can expect a major ramp-up in marketing and promotional material soon.

Illumination is getting ready for the first of its two big swings in 2026 with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. There is no way this movie isn't massive at the box office, especially given how well the first one did. Whether it does as well critically remains to be seen, but there's a very good chance it won't matter one way or another. We can expect the marketing to go absolutely insane any day now, as we're in the final weeks before the film's release, and we can tell it is on the way because the tech-specific posters are starting to drop. Dolby and IMAX are usually the first ones out of the gate, and this time it's Dolby.

In terms of design, this might be one of the better Dolby posters we've ever seen. It's not too busy, and it uses the logo in a way that showcases the movie it's promoting without being obnoxious. Simple is sometimes better, and simple has not been the name of the game for posters and marketing for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. So this is a nice change of pace if nothing else.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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