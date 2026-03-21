Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, disney animation, marvel

Disney Has Dated Disney, Marvel, Pixar Movies For 2028 And 2029

Disney has added several Untitled films from Disney, Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel to the 2028 and 2029 release calendar.

Article Summary Disney unveils new release dates for untitled Disney, Pixar, and Marvel movies in 2028 and 2029.

Upcoming calendar shifts include a Disney title moving to February 2028 and a Marvel film to July 2028.

Fresh 2029 dates secured for Disney, Marvel, Disney Animation, and Pixar films, specifics still under wraps.

Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios have no new dates beyond previously scheduled Star Wars and Avatar movies.

Disney has dated a bunch of movies for the 2028 and 2029 calendar for Disney, Disney Animation, Marvel, and Pixar. However, according to Deadline, all of the titles are currently listed as "untitled," so it's unclear which movies that are currently in development will get what date. D23 will happen later this year, so maybe that's where some of the "untitled" spots will get some titles filled in, along with SDCC and Hall H for the Marvel titles.

On the Disney side of things, an untitled movie has moved from July 28, 2028, to February 18, 2028. An untitled Marvel movie has moved from February 18, 2028, to July 28, 2028. For 2029, it has snagged the following dates for Disney movies specifically: February 16, March 9, May 25, August 3, October 5, and November 9. Tangled is a film that finally got some movement, but it currently doesn't have a release date.

Another Marvel movie that was scheduled for November 10, 2028, was given to Disney. In 2029, two more Marvel movies have been dated for May 4 and May 13. On the animation side, Disney Animation has a movie dated for June 15, 2029, and Pixar has slated a film for November 21, 2029.

There are two Disney studios that didn't get any updates, and those are 20th Century Studios and Lucasfilm. At the moment, Lucasfilm has two Star Wars movies on the calendar for 2026 and 2027. 20th Century has plenty of films set for 2026 and 2027, but beyond that, the only films dated beyond September 2027 are the next two Avatar movies.

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