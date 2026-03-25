Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: 13 Going on 30, Emily Bader, Jennifer Garner, netflix, people we meet on vacation

13 Going On 30 Remake Coming From Netflix, Main Cast Announced

Netflix is rebooting 13 Going On 30 with People We Meet On Vacation's Brett Haley directing and Jennifer Garner producing.

Article Summary Netflix is rebooting 13 Going On 30, with Brett Haley directing and Jennifer Garner executive producing.

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to lead the cast in this new adaptation of the beloved romantic comedy.

The screenplay is penned by Hannah Marks with revisions from Flora Greeson, promising a fresh take on the classic.

Brett Haley praises the original film and teases strong chemistry between stars Bader and Lerman in the remake.

13 Going On 30, the hit 2004 romantic comedy, is getting a reboot at Netflix. Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will star, with Brett Haley directing. Bader and Haley recently worked together on the Netflix hit People We Meet On Vacation, which was a fun little movie if you have not watched it. Original film star Jennifer Garner will executive produce, alongside Donna Roth and Susan Arnold, Scott Hemming for Revolution Studios, and Alyssa Altman for RK Films. The script is by Hannah Marks (Mark, Mary, & Some Other People) with revisions by Flora Greeson. Deadline had the news.

13 Going On 30 Could Work, With This Creative Team

"13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I'm a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," said Haley in a statement. "Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn't be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people."

In the original film, "A girl who's sick of the social strictures of junior high is transformed into a grown-up overnight. In this feel-good fairy tale, teenager Jenna (Christa B. Allen) wants a boyfriend, and when she's unable to find one, she fantasizes about being a well-adjusted adult. Suddenly, her secret desire becomes a reality, and she is transformed into a 30-year-old (Jennifer Garner). But adulthood, with its own set of male-female challenges, isn't as easy as it looks." It was a fun film and really established Garner as a star. A reboot could do the same thing here for Bader, who really did a fantastic job in People We Meet On Vacation. People should be excited about this.

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