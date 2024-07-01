Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Gladiator 2, gladiator ii, moana 2, wicked

Universal Moves Wicked Moves Up 5 Days To Avoid Moana 2

Universal has moved Wicked's release date up five days. It will no longer open opposite Moana 2 but opposite Gladiator II.

Article Summary Universal reschedules Wicked's release to Nov 22, sidestepping Moana 2 clash.

Wicked now set to go head-to-head with Gladiator II at the box office.

Shift aims to maximize audience reach amidst a tight holiday season budget.

Wicked Part Two retains its slated release date of Nov 26, 2025.

It seems that Universal has decided they stand a better chance against Gladiators than they do against Disney musicals. November has some big releases coming, but the three biggest are Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II. All of these movies will be fighting for dollars at the box office during a holiday season when everyone is feeling the recession. There's a very good chance most people can afford to see one movie in November, so deciding what movie will be will make or break all of these movies with massive budgets that they need to recoup. Wicked was initially supposed to open on November 27th and would open opposite Moana 2. Universal has decided that going up against Gladiator II is the better move as, according to Variety, they have shifted the release up five days to November 22nd. At the moment, the release date for Wicked Part Two, the marketing continues to hide the fact that this is indeed half a movie, has kept its current release date of November 26, 2025, at the time of writing.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

