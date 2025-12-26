Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good – New Deleted Scene Features An Impressive Dress

In a deleted scene from Wicked: For Good, released today, Glinda wears a very impressive dress that was featured in early marketing.

Article Summary A new deleted scene from Wicked: For Good showcases Glinda in a stunning pink and green dress.

This impressive dress appeared in early marketing but was cut from the final theatrical release.

The Today show debuted the deleted footage, but more footage from this scene could be attached to the digital release.

Wicked: For Good has earned over $488 million worldwide and now arrives on digital with bonus content.

Wicked: For Good didn't light the world on fire the way the first film did, but that doesn't mean it performed badly at the box office. At the time of writing, the sequel has garnered over $488 million at the worldwide box office, and now Universal is looking to double-dip with the digital release as well. With a digital release, some of the deleted and behind-the-scenes moments are making their way online, and Today got one of the big ones.

The first set of Wicked: For Good character posters was released back in August and featured Glinda in a pink dress that resembled a flower more than anything, including some green accents. Some moments of her in the dress appeared in the early marketing, but word came down that the scenes featuring this dress wouldn't make the final cut. The deleted scene that Today released, well, today shows off some of the footage we've seen of Glinda in this outfit, but not all of the footage teased in the trailer, so there might be more to come featuring this outfit specifically.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

And now, whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt, p.g.a., and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good was released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

