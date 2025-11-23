Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Producer Addresses the Film's Core Themes

Wicked: For Good producer Marc Platt discusses how the film's core theme feels relevant to modern audiences.

Article Summary Wicked: For Good explores identity, perception, and authenticity in a modern, social media-driven world.

Producer Marc Platt highlights how characters' internal struggles mirror today's issues of self-presentation.

The film dives deeper into Oz’s politics, giving more screen time to side characters and Maguire’s original vision.

Wicked: For Good continues the blockbuster success, expanding on Glinda and Elphaba's complex relationship.

Nearly two decades after Wicked opened on Broadway, the story of Elphaba and Glinda has finally made it to the big screen as a full-blown event, and audiences have treated it like one. Just last year, Jon M. Chu's Wicked: Part One turned the musical's first act into a holiday-season blockbuster, grossing more than $750 million worldwide on a $145 million budget, and it became the highest-earning movie musical adaptation to date. The film's sequel, Wicked: For Good, (which arrived on November 21, 2025), officially picks up where the first film leaves off and has already generated heavy traction through trailers, sing-along screenings, and a nonstop viral press tour moments with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

For longtime Wicked producer Marc Platt, the film boils down to one important detail.

Wicked Producer on the Film's Relevance

Platt tells Screen Rant, "We were trying to tell the story of two characters who present themselves as one way to the world they live in, but feel differently inside," Platt explains. "Much like today, kids on social media, it's the same way. How do you present yourself? What do you feel? And in a musical, a character can sing one thing to the world that they're in, but then turn to the audience, or the camera, and sing exactly what they're feeling, and let us inside. And that's the whole key to Wicked."

Wicked: For Good picks up in the fallout of "Defying Gravity," with Elphaba now branded the Wicked Witch of the West and living in exile while she fights for Oz's silenced Animals and tries to expose the Wizard's lies. Glinda, meanwhile, rises in the Wizard's court as the carefully packaged Good Witch, pulled between her public image and her loyalty to the friend she's been told to condemn. And for longtime fans, there's also the confirmed arrival of Dorothy and her companions on the Yellow Brick Road. Aside from bigger box office potential, the two-part structure also gives side characters and Oz's wider politics more space than a single movie could manage, honoring Gregory Maguire's novel and the stage show's second act rather than compressing them for runtime.

For now, the 2024 Wicked has already proven there's an audience for a big, unapologetically theatrical take on Oz. Wicked: For Good will show whether the gamble pays off in full, but either way, Wicked has already turned a familiar story into one of the biggest movie events of the decade.

Wicked: For Good is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!