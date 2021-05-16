Lords Of Salem May Be The Best Waxwork Records Release To Date

Lord of Salem is an overlooked, solid horror film from Rob Zombie that is for sure worth another watch. When I first saw it, I thought it moved a bit too slow and got lost in itself, but upon further review, it is a really subversive film that demands your undivided attention when you watch. As with every Rob Zombie film, the soundtrack and score are a giant part of the film. Waxwork Records have been releasing Zombie's soundtrack on vinyl one by one, and this one is no different. They blew out the release and were gracious enough to send us over a copy to check out. It may be their best release to date.

Lords Of Salem Deserves A Spin On Your Turntable

Lords of Salem features jacket artwork by the incredible Robert Sammelin, who is rapidly becoming one of my favorite artists. He has done other artwork for their Rob Zombie releases, and I hope he keeps going. His work makes for a stunning look on display, and for this film especially is a perfect match. The music itself sounds great; who doesn't want to sit and listen to remastered classic rock? As always, I love the dialogue cues and samples of the score as well. It all adds up to a great listening experience, especially when coupled with the enclosed photo book from Rob's personal pics and the director's liner notes as well.

As an added bonus, an EP of death metal from Count Gorgann is included, recorded live in 2015, and featuring an etched portrait on the disc. It feels very like an underground bootleg release, and I am here for it. What an awesome inclusion here, and further proof, Waxwork will always go the extra mile.

All in all, for the money, this is a fantastic release. I have spun both discs multiple times now the last week or so and look forward to many more to come. If you want to pick this one up, and I recommend you do, you can order Lords of Salem right here from Waxwork themselves.