Roofman: Casting The Real People In The "Based On A True Story" Movie

Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Roofman, revealing that those involved in the real-life events have roles in the film.

Article Summary Paramount's Roofman showcases real people from the true story participating as actors in the film.

A behind-the-scenes featurette reveals the unique blend of fact and fiction in Roofman's production process.

Filmmakers built an accurate Toys "R" Us replica, even attracting attempts by people trying to shop there.

Roofman balances truthfulness with entertainment, a feat that many "based on a true story" movies miss.

There is a fine line that movies walk when it comes to being "based on a true story." You aren't setting out to make a documnetary so there is plenty of wiggle room for stretching the truth, but if you stretch it too much, you run the risk of making the story seem too unbelievavle that the "based on a true story" thing becomes a gimmick or there will be backlash from those either involved with said true story or who know of it who will point out all of the ways you got it wrong. The entire concept of Roofman is already so outlandish that it sounds made up, which works in the filmmakers' favor, and they have decided that leaning in a unique way is the approach. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, we discover that many of the individuals involved in the events of this film have roles in the movie, either as background actors or as themselves. So, on top of shooting on location and building a replica of Toys "R" Us so accurate that people tried to shop there, we have the real people involved with the film running around in the foreground and background of the film. The fact that so many people involved willingly signed on to be in Roofman demonstrates that the film did an excellent job of striking a balance between truthfulness and entertainment, a balance that many "based on a true story" movies struggle to achieve.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage. It will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025

