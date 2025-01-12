Dune: Part Two Filmmaker on the Film's Subtle Humor

Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune, dune: messiah, dune: part two, film, Warner Bros

The Dune franchise has achieved immense success, with the first film receiving six Academy Awards and garnering worldwide acclaim for its gritty, serious nature. However, despite its penchant for a tense narrative, the director is opening up about some of the more comedic, quirky aspects of Dune and the actor who helped make that possible. Because a high-stakes sci-fi universe deserves a few occasional laughs!

The filmmaker admits to The Wrap, "I've been talking about this movie for a year, and it's true that not a lot of people mentioned that [comedic aspect]. The story is pretty dark, and it was important for me that the audience love Stilgar [Javier Bardem] — that they have empathy and they will want to get familiar [with] and embrace that character's point of view. Not embrace, maybe, but get closer to him. In order to increase the empathy for this character, one way is humor, feeling that he has a candor that brings liberty. It's something that Javier beautifully embodied. What is nice is to see the balance between Stilgar's candor and the way Paul Atreides, played by Timothée, perceives Stilgar as strange. It's about culture shock, which I think is always a good territory for humor."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

