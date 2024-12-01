Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, john m chu, Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked Part Two

Wicked Part Two Director Says the Film is About "Consequences"

Wicked director John M. Chu elaborates on what themes fans can expect from the upcoming sequel, Wicked Part Two.

After years of waiting, fans have finally had the chance to witness the magic of Wicked, bringing the classic Wizard of Oz prequel to life in the shape of a big-budget, two-part story. And as of now, the film has become quite a hit with franchise devotees. Naturally, because of its growing success, fans are also wondering how Wicked Part Two plans to expand upon the first installment, knowing plenty of turmoil will come in the second act.

While speaking to GamesRadar+, director John M. Chu explains, "In movie one, it's all about choices, and it's a big, bold choice that Elphaba has to make at the end, and Glinda is not quite ready to make that choice – for herself, at least. I think movie two is about consequences. What happens when you do make those choices? Yes, it's a great ending to do that. But happy endings aren't just the end. Life is beautiful because it is always a to be continued, in a way. You have tomorrow. And what happens when the place that you love and fight for doesn't want anything to do with you? Is that still a home? This question of, 'There's no place like home.' Well, what is home, and where is your home? I think those things get to be untangled in this next movie."

Wicked Cast, Plot, and Part Two Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration was released in theaters on November 22, 2024.

Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

