Wicked: A New TV Spot And 2 New Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes

Universal has released a new TV spot for Wicked and two more behind-the-scenes featurettes. The musical will be released on November 22nd.

The marketing budget for Wicked must be absolutely insane. Universal has been basically low-key marketing this film for the last ten months, but they have really kicked it into overdrive as we head into the final weeks. That makes sense since 2024 taught us that having an already shot and edited Part Two doesn't guarantee that you'll get a release date. So this movie needs to do well. It also seems like they are finally starting to lean into the musical elements of the film after hiding it for a decent portion of the year. The new TV spot released today has many singing and dancing elements that would be impossible to label as anything other than a musical. However, they are also really focusing on the behind-the-scenes aspects. We got a featurette about the costumes, but we also got two more featurettes, one about Professor Dillamond's classroom and the role that animals play in Oz. We also got another one that talks about the magical elements of the film and how they will be portrayed on screen.

The early box office numbers are looking pretty positive for Wicked, but the problem with this film and anything coming out in the next couple of weeks is that one excellent opening weekend isn't going to be enough. These movies need strong weeks 2, 3, and beyond to really get out of the red, and the schedule is so packed. Does anything stand a chance of having a box office presence beyond its opening weekend? November is shaping up to be a fascinating month for those of us who keep an eye on the box office.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

