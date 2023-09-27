Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, wish

Wish: New Poster, Trailer, And Images Tell Us To Be Careful

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new poster, trailer, and images for the upcoming Wish that does a much better job of selling what this movie is about.

It seems that Disney marketing decided that the smart thing to do was to just take Wish and stop trying to make it something bigger than it actually is. The film is a very Disney idea from the beginning, and nothing isn't anything wrong with that. It was only confusing when they tried to make this into something about this being the star that everyone wished on. That's too much; show up with a good movie with a good cast, animation, and music, and that's all you need. Everything else was a gimmick, and the new poster, trailer, and images for Wish do seem to do that. The trailer gives us a much better idea of what this film is about and teases one of the main songs, not to mention we get to see that animation. The press release that Disney sent out also included new cast members and characters:

Cast members include:

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico;

as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico; Victor Garber as Asha's grandfather, Sabino, who—at 100 years old—is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted;

as Asha's grandfather, Sabino, who—at 100 years old—is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted; and Natasha Rothwell as Asha's loving and supportive mom, Sakina.

Plus, Asha's tight-knit group of confidants, protectors and forever friends:

Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha's dearest friend, Dahlia, who's an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group;

as Asha's dearest friend, Dahlia, who's an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group; Evan Peters as the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn, Simon;

as the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn, Simon; Harvey Guillén as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold;

as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold; Ramy Youseff as Safi, who's plagued by allergies;

as Safi, who's plagued by allergies; Niko Vargas as Asha's joyful, always smiling buddy, Hal;

as Asha's joyful, always smiling buddy, Hal; Della Saba as the seemingly shy teenager, Bazeema, who's full of surprises;

as the seemingly shy teenager, Bazeema, who's full of surprises; and Jon Rudnitsky as Asha's rosy-cheeked, wiggly-eared pal, Dario.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new poster, trailer, and images for the upcoming Wish that does a much better job of selling what this movie is about.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!