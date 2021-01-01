Wonder Woman 1984 Soars to $100M Worldwide Box Office

It's still weird to see studios so excited over numbers that would have normally gotten someone fired a year, but this is the reality of a COVID-19 world. Yesterday it was reported that Wonder Woman 1984 is the top streaming movie in 2020 despite only being out for five days. We know that Warner Bros. must be happy with the number because we quickly got an announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was happening and it was being fast-tracked. The movie has passed another milestone as Deadline has reported that the movie has hit $100 million at the worldwide box office.

"Congratulations to Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chuck Roven and the entire cast and crew who made 'Wonder Woman 1984,' allowing fans and film lovers to return to the thrilling experience of being at the movies. Audiences around the world where markets are open have been showing up to watch the next chapter in Diana Prince's action-packed story," said Warner Bros Domestic Distribution President Jeff Goldstein and International Distribution President Andrew Cripps in a joint statement on New Year's Eve.

Wonder Woman 1984 crashed pretty hard in China in its second week but in territories like Australia where the numbers for this sequel in a pandemic were better than the first movie. It raises an interesting question about which territories we consider to be the ones who make or break a film. Wonder Woman 1984 is not being carried by the United States or China but other places in the world. It also shows which countries have their collective shit together when it comes to COVID-19, and the United States is very much not in that camp.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.