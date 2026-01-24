Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Wuthering Heights

"Wuthering Heights": Wishful Desires Clip Released, 5 Posters

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" that isn't doing them any favors, plus five character posters.

Well, this probably won't do them any favors. People are still very on the fence about "Wuthering Heights," mostly because no one seems to know exactly what it is. For a hot minute there, it seemed like people might be coming around to the movie, then Warner Bros. decided to release this clip, and it's not the kind of clip you release when you're trying to convince naysayers that you should see the film. It's just a conversation between Cathy(Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi). It doesn't show any of the chemistry between the two actors, it doesn't show any of the cinematography or the costumes, and it really gives us nothing. This is the sort of clip that is released after the film is in theaters, but not before. The character posters are a little better, at least. They aren't insanely ugly, and the sideways profile in the picture frame is a classic look; it's a cohesive set of character posters, so we've certainly seen worse, but this film needs to do better.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "WUTHERING HEIGHTS," starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "WUTHERING HEIGHTS" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing.

Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli XCX.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still & LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a film by Emerald Fennell, "WUTHERING HEIGHTS." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

