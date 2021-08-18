Xochitl Gomez is Proud of Her Work for Doctor Strange Sequel

Now that Marvel films have been trickling back into our lives with titles like Black Widow, or the newly released Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, we're getting excited about what's to come. With the promise of chaos and re-writing multiverse rules, the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is setting itself up to be the next big game-changer for the current phase of the MCU – and one new face has only added to that theory.

Announced in the film's early stages, we discovered that the young actress Xochitl Gomez would be stepping into the role of America Chavez for the MCU, one of the core members in the Young Avengers comic book lineup. For those of you who might not understand why that character has importance to the multiverse theme of the film, the character's abilities include kicking down interdimensional doors as someone who can explore different realities with ease. Being an important character to the multiverse and Young Avengers, her appearance promises big changes for the next era.

When the star appeared at the premiere for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, she was asked about the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and teased, "Well, I can't say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there, but what I can say is that I'm very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] to come out, and I'm just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean, I really put so much work into it, and I'm really, really, so proud of it. And I'm just excited for it to come out. I'm just excited to be here, number one! And I'm such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I'm just shaking being here and being invited!"

With Wanda being a key player in the film, we're now expecting to see at least three of the Young Avengers share screentime in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Who else is pumped about the next wave of heroes?!