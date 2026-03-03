Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 Is Coming To Disney+ Next Week

Following an extremely successful box office run, Zootopia 2 is officially coming to Disney+ starting next week on March 11th.

Article Summary Zootopia 2 arrives on Disney+ starting March 11, 2027, after a wildly successful theatrical run.

The sequel had box office dominance in late 2025 and early 2026, fueling Disney's animation momentum.

Disney has already started teasing the possibility of a third Zootopia movie following this release.

Fans who missed Zootopia 2 in theaters or want to rewatch can stream it at home exclusively on Disney+.

Statistically, if you look at the box office numbers, there's a pretty good chance you have already seen Zootopia 2. It was a massive film at the end of 2025 and heading into 2026, and was the kind of sequel hit that Disney is known for. They are already teasing a third film, which really isn't that surprising considering the storytelling here is pretty limitless, but if you didn't get the chance to see Zootopia 2 in theaters, if you want to see it again, or if you want to put it on so your kids will sit still for a couple hours and you can disassociate and/or get some chores done, we have some good news. Disney posted a TV spot today confirming that Zootopia 2 will debut on Disney+ next week, on March 11, 2027.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

The Zootopia 2 voice cast is composed of an astounding pool of talent that also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story), and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl), who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor's New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department's charming cheetah receptionist.

