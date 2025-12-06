Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: Alan Moore, Other Shoe

Alan Moore Launches His Own Record Label, Other Shoe

It seems that, at seventy-two years of age, Alan Moore is launching a record label called Other Shoe. What exactly Other Shoe will be dropping from Alan, os yet to be announced, but the first offering is from the Northampton-based noise rock band 72% and their new album I'm Not Happy and That's On You Three. Also, I'll always take any excuse to run a bunch of songs that Alan Moore has either written, recorded or both, as well as links to his performance art CDs. And some with videos showing the comic books that they originally came from.

Such as the punk band The Indelicates singing Immoral Earnings In The UK from League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, drawn by Kevin O'Neill.

The horrifying and haunting single, The Decline Of English Murder.

The singles originally planned to be released with The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Black Dossier, Immortal Love and Home With You.

Tired Of Trampling Tokyo, a Kaiju song drawn by Arthur Adams and recorded by the Jazz Butcher.

This Vicious Cabaret from V For Vendetta, drawn by David Lloyd, performed by David J.

You Are My Asylum by Alan Moore, Downtown Joe Brown & The Retro Spankees

Terner of The Purple Orchestra sung to the tune of Sympathy For The Devil.

Go Looney from Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, composed by and performed by Sarah Keirle

And by 616…

Queen Of Midnight by Vince Shannon & The Black Notes/Crook & Flail

Alan Moore's Mandrilifesto.

Old Gangsters Never Die by Alan Moore, David J & The Sinister Ducks

The March Of The Sinister Ducks by Alan Moore, David J & The Sinister Ducks

Mr. A by Alan Moore and The Emperors of Ice Cream

Alan Moore And The Retro Spankees perform Jonny Fortunate

"Song For The Kitty Kat Keller" performed by Unwoman in San Francisco New Years Eve

Another Suburban Romance – The Emperors of Ice Cream

Ouverture : The Hair Of The Snake That Bite Me by Alan Moore and Tim Perkins

Mister Moon from The Show, directed by Mitch Jenkins. And here are the full unbroadcast/unpublished lyrics to that one.

Me and my friend Mr. Moon, people say we make the perfect pair.

Even when we're out of tune, we're so debonair they just don't care.

Me and my friend Mr. Moon, we're so very versatile besides.

He can shine while I can croon, I can strum while he directs the tides.

Why can't those Russians and Americans just all agree that he stays with me.

Oh, me and my friend Mr. Moon, he can shine while I can croon! Me and my friend Mr. Moon, I don't think we get along too bad.

We don't rise till afternoon. We both wane and both send people mad.

Me and my friend Mr. Moon guide migrating oyster-shoals from space…

We both look good in lagoons. We both have a dark and hidden face…

If only everyone beneath the sun could comprehend that I'm his best friend.

Oh, me and my friend Mr. Moon we both look good in lagoons!

And one that I have never heard performed or recorded, but stays in my head on a peppercorn rent. Symphony Of The Terraces by Alan Moore and Steve Parkhouse from The Bojeffries Saga.

As Alan Moore wrote, "It is breakfast time, and the streets are alive with the sound of muesli."

