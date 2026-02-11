Posted in: NBA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sprite, The Coca-Cola Company

Sprite Has Launched New NBA & Unrivaled Limited-Edition Cans

Sprite has launched a new campaign witht he NBA, bringing 17 different teams to its boxes and cans, along with a new Unrivaled collection

Article Summary Sprite drops limited-edition NBA cans for 17 teams, perfect for basketball fans and collectors alike.

The new Unrivaled cans spotlight WNBA stars, giving women’s basketball its own special line.

Each can design captures the spirit and pride of its team’s hometown and basketball culture.

Both NBA and Unrivaled cans are available in select markets through March, so act fast to grab them.

The Coca-Cola Company revealed a brand-new Sprite campaign this morning, as they've teamed with the NBA to launch a new collection of cans. Continuing their long-standing partnership, the company has created a set of 17 different boxes and customized cans for half the league's teams. A brilliant move if you happen to be a fan of one of them as you now have a new set of collectibles to snag, or if you're just an NBA fan who likes collecting special cans and other memorabilia from the sport. What's more, they have also created a line of Unrivaled cans that feature two different sets of players from the WNBA, giving them their own special spotlight as part of the promotion. We have the finer details below as these cans and boxes will hit the market this week.

Sprite's NBA & Unrivaled Edition

This collection features designs for 17 select NBA teams from across the league and eight Unrivaled players. Each can serves as a visual homage to its city, capturing the energy, attitude, and pride that define local basketball culture. More than a collectible, every design becomes something fans can hold and share as a symbol of who they root for.From n ow through March, all cans will be available for purchase at select retailers across their respective local markets (Unrivaled cans will be available across the Northeast, Las Vegas & Florida markets). Teams & players include:

NBA : Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

: Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards Unrivaled : Can 1: Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Napheesa Collier, Skyler Diggins, Can 2: Kate Martin, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Breanna Stewart

:

