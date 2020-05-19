Become the Mistress of all Naps with this Maleficent Sleep Mask

Maleficent is, without a doubt, the Mistress of all Evil. After all, she cursed a baby to fall into an endless sleep on her 16th birthday — all because the parents of said baby didn't invite Maleficent to a party. That's pretty bold, cruel, but also so petty that we have no choice but to back this bad bitch.

Disney took notice of the fact that people were celebrating the "misunderstood" villains of their popular animated classics and had rightfully been cashing in on the trend. Villain fans of all ages can find their favorite baddies on everything from makeup, jewelry, home goods, clothing, and everything in between. While I was in London last October, I found a plethora of Disney items that I hadn't seen stateside. Many of the items were found at Boots — a wonderful store similar to Walgreens in America.

Aside from the many beautiful bath bombs, sheet masks, and various other beauty items, I had to buy this Maleficent sleep mask. Not only is it absolutely perfect in representing what Maleficent is good at (putting people to sleep via a curse), but it also looked positively adorable. Sometimes these Disney Villain items can look hoaky or downright awful, but this actually is rather tasteful for a sleep mask inspired by an animated villain.

The velour material feels luxurious and soft, and the elastic is just tight enough that the mask didn't slip off as I slept. It also didn't slip off as I slept, and the material didn't irritate my face or eyes. This also completely blocked out all light, so I did indeed get a good night's sleep.

If you like to travel, this is also an excellent airplane sleep mask. Granted, none of us are going anywhere for a little bit, but one day. You can order this from the Mad Beauty website, so no need to take a trip to the UK just to buy a sleep mask. Shipping might be a bit delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but this mask if well worth the wait.

Do you have a beauty product you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments below!