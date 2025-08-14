Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, pepsico, Trolli

Trolli & Mountain Dew Come Together For Two New Items

Trolli and Mountain Dew have collaborated on a pair of new food items, as you're getting a new drink and a new gummy from both

Article Summary Mountain Dew and Trolli team up to launch a bold new Cherry Lemon Zero Sugar flavor for a limited time.

Trolli x Mountain Dew Sour Brite Crawlers feature three exciting citrus, cherry, and blue raspberry combos.

The collaboration targets Gen Z with unique, adventurous, sweet and sour Mountain Dew-inspired treats.

Brand leaders praise the innovative mashup, promising next-level flavor and a refreshing experience.

Trolli and PepsiCo have come together for a new collaborative partnership that adds a new Mountain Dew flavor and a new candy to the market. First up, Mountain Dew will have a new Trolli flavor that matches the sour fruit taste you'd get from their line of gummies with Cherry Lime. Meanwhile, we're getting new Mountain Dew Sour Brite Crawlers, as they have taken a few flavors of Dew and turned them into gummies. We have more details about both of them for you below, as well as some quotes from the announcement, as you'll see them both hitting shelves shortly.

Trolli x Mountain Dew Sour Brite Crawlers

The collaboration unites two brands known for their willingness to push creative boundaries and deliver unexpected flavor experiences, perfectly aligning with Gen Z's appetite for authentic, adventurous products. Trolli x Mountain Dew Sour Brite Crawlers feature three bold flavor combinations in every bag: Original Citrus; Original Citrus x Cherry; and Original Citrus x Blue Raspberry. Each crawler delivers the signature Mountain Dew citrus taste that fans love, perfectly balanced with the soft and chewy sour gummy candy texture you know and love from Trolli.

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar x Trolli Cherry Lemon

Taking the partnership even further, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar x Trolli Cherry Lemon brings the flavors to life in an exciting limited-time beverage. This bold fusion merges the citrus kick of Mountain Dew with the tangy Trolli Cherry Lemon Sour Brite Crawlers, creating a uniquely refreshing beverage that's sweet, sour, and 100% exhilarating.

"Trolli stands for taking bold risks and creating unexpected flavor experiences, and pairing with Mountain Dew delivers on our consumers' love of daring to think differently," said Chad Womack, Brand Director at Trolli. "When you combine the signature citrus kick of Mountain Dew with our soft, chewy sour gummy candy texture, you get something truly next-level tasty. These Trolli crawlers deliver that unmistakable Mountain Dew taste in a completely new way that's going to surprise and delight fans of both brands."

"Mountain Dew is always innovating bold new flavors, making Trolli the ideal partner for a one-of-a-kind mashup. Together, we've combined two iconic brands to create the perfect sweet and sour taste experience that's truly irresistible," said Michael Smith, VP of Flavored CSD Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "We're taking everything fans love about the Trolli Cherry Lemon Sour Brite Crawlers and translating that into a refreshing zero sugar experience that's bursting with citrus kick flavor."

