Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, The Cave Of Time

CYOA Book The Cave Of Time Returns To Print After 25 Years

The epic Choose Your Own Adventure book The Cave of Time has returned to print, 25 years after the last official publishing

Article Summary The Cave of Time, the classic Choose Your Own Adventure book, is back in print after 25 years.

Originally released in 1979, it features 40 different endings across various thrilling time periods.

Readers make choices that lead to amazing adventures or surprising defeats in history and the future.

A retro box set of Choose Your Own Adventure books is coming this September for longtime and new fans.

One of the most epic Choose Your Own Adventure books has returned to print, as The Cave Of Time has returned to print 25 years after its last publishing. Written by Edward Packard and originally released back in 1979, with now iconic illustrations from Paul Granger, the book was memorable for containing 40 different endings that took you across several time periods in history. Much like every CYOA book, your choices determine the adventure, with so many paths to take that can end up in an amazing, happy ending or a crushing defeat. The solo book is out right now, but more are coming as a retro box set is coming at the end of September, which we'll have more info about later. For now, here's more details for this book.

Choose Your Own Adventure – The Cave of Time

YOU are hiking in Snake Canyon when you find yourself lost in the strange, dimly lit Cave of Time. And depending on which of the curving paths you take, you'll emerge into a different thrilling moment in history. Will you be adopted into a band of early humans and hunt down a woolly mammoth? Will you be captured by medieval knights and put on trial before a king? Or will you find yourself a passenger on board the Titanic moments before it hits an iceberg? With every twist and turn you choose, an entirely new adventure awaits you in the past … or maybe even the future!

A generation of readers was enraptured by this instant classic title, and for many it's their first and strongest memory of Choose Your Own Adventure. Long-time fans will eagerly dive into revisiting this gem from the early days of the series, and kid readers will love discovering the Cave of Time as they navigate a maze of choices to discover every path and find the wildest endings. Get lost in time in this iconic interactive book where YOU decide what happens next! Packed with 40 possible endings! Choose Your Own Adventure books–the 4th bestselling children's series of all time–are back and as much fun as you remember. Kids and adults agree, these are the books that get 9- to 12-year-olds reading.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!