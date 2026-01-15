Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture | Tagged: hotels, japan

Ten Japanese Hotels Add New Immersive Pokémon Rooms

Ten Japanese hotels are getting an expansion of the popular immersive Pokémon rooms with bookings being accepted through November

Article Summary MIMARU expands its immersive Pokémon Rooms to 10 hotels across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.

Rooms feature over 100 Pokémon decorating walls, furniture, kitchens, and bathrooms for total immersion.

Family-friendly spaces offer fully equipped kitchens, separate sleeping areas, and interactive Pokémon discoveries.

Every stay includes exclusive MIMARU Pokémon merchandise as a special souvenir for guests.

MIMARU, one of Japan's leading apartment-style hotel brands, has revealed a new renovation and expansion plan for their set of Pokémon Rooms. If you've never seen one of these, they are designed to be an immersive experience for those who live the franchise to be totally surrounded by the IP they love, with 100 different Pokémon integrated throughout the space. The company will be making more of these rooms across ten different hotel chains, and is currently accepting reservations through the end of November 2026. We have more details fromt he company below, along with images of the rooms for those who are looking to travel to Japan and may want to stay in one.

Immersive Pokémon Hotel Rooms

Originally launched in 2019, the Pokémon Rooms have been a standout favorite for families, Pokémon enthusiasts, and travelers seeking unique accommodations. The latest renovation emphasizes two core themes: "more Pokémon" and "more fun for the whole family," transforming each room into a vibrant space where Pokémon feel like they've leaped from their Poké Balls to join guests in daily life. Now available at 10 MIMARU properties across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, including new additions such as MIMARU Tokyo Hatchobori and Mimaru Tokyo Ikebukuro, these apartment-style rooms provide spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens, separate sleeping areas, and dining spaces, ideal for multigenerational families or groups.

Over 100 Pokémon adorning the interiors: From walls and ceilings to furniture, kitchens and bathrooms, creating a fully immersive environment.

Themed zones: The bathroom features tranquil Water-type Pokémon, while the kitchen showcases food-loving characters, perfect for meal preparation.

Iconic giant Snorlax plushie: A photogenic centerpiece lounging on the bed, beloved by guests of all ages.

Poké Ball-inspired details: Custom dining tables, tableware (plates and mugs), and bed linens ensure the theme extends to every moment, including meals.

Interactive discovery: Hidden Pokémon encourage exploration for children, while nostalgic elements from classic and newer generations appeal to adult fans.

MIMARU's Pokémon Rooms cater especially to international visitors with comfortable, home-like amenities rarely found in traditional Japanese hotels, allowing guests to cook their own meals and relax in generous spaces. As an exclusive perk, every stay includes special-edition MIMARU-original merchandise, such as themed fabric bags and collectible items, serving as cherished souvenirs. Conveniently located near major tourist attractions, shopping districts, and transportation hubs, MIMARU properties make it easy for guests to explore Japan by day and return to their Pokémon-filled sanctuary at night.

