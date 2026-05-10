Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, Dragonlance, Dragonlance: War Wizard, Margaret Weis, Random House Worlds, Tracy Hickman

Dragonlance Ushers In a New Era With Its Latest Book: War Wizard

Dragonlance has revealed a brand-new novel on the way, the first of a new trilogy coming out, as War Wizard arrives this August

Article Summary Random House Worlds announces Dragonlance: War Wizard, the first book in a new trilogy by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman.

Set before Dragonlance Chronicles, this Dragonlance prequel explores the early years of Huma Dragonbane and Magius.

War Wizard follows an unlikely friendship forged in Solamnia as magic, prejudice, dragons, and war begin to reshape Krynn.

Arriving in August 2026, Dragonlance: War Wizard offers longtime fans and new readers a fresh entry into the saga.

Random House Worlds has revealed the latest addition to the Dragonlance universe, as a new novel is on the way called Dragonlance: War Wizard. This is an entirely new book, the first novel in a new trilogy from fantasy authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, who share a new story set before the first book series in the franchise. A prequel, if you will, but not one that forces old characters onto you as other series will. We have more details about the novel below, as it will be released on August 4, 2026

A New Era Begins With Dragonlance: War Wizard

Vinus Solamnus wrote: The practice of magic is secretive, inherently deceitful, and dishonorable. Those who practice magic are forbidden to enter the knighthood, nor should they be connected to the knighthood in any way.

The boy with a rare gift for magic was born in Solamnia, a nation that despised and distrusted mages. His father tried to beat the magic out of him. The knights threatened him with imprisonment and exile. He endured tragedy and heartbreak. Yet he persisted with his magic, for the sake of the magic. One friend stood by him when others persecuted him, a young man who was studying for knighthood. No one could understand this unlikely friendship. The knight was Huma. The boy took the name Magius. The two would one day become famous in Solamnic history, fighting together to defeat the Queen of Darkness. But that future is distant, far down the River of Time. For now, this is the story of an unlikely friendship that would one day change the world.

Set before the original Dragonlance Chronicles, War Wizard traces one of Dragonlance's most iconic origin stories, following the early lives and unlikely friendship of future legends Huma Dragonbane and Magius during the Third Dragon War. This coming-of-age prequel explores how two young heroes rise amid the growing threat of dragons, magic, and war. This new novel invites longtime fans to rediscover what made the series unforgettable, while offering an accessible, character-driven entry point for a new generation of readers.

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