Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: christmas, Ferrero, holidays

Ferrero Launches Full 2025 Collection Of Holiday Sweets

Ferrero has a ton of new holiday sweets out on the market for the 2025 holiday season, including some fun geeky crossovers

Article Summary Ferrero unveils its full 2025 holiday sweets collection, featuring over 50 festive treats and seasonal favorites.

New products include Schoko Bons, Raffaello Holiday Gift Box, Royal Dansk Stocking, and unique geeky collaborations.

Popular brands like Nutella, Kinder, Butterfinger, Keebler, and Tic Tac return with exclusive holiday editions.

Find perfect holiday gifts, advent calendars, stocking stuffers, and charming collectible tins for all ages.

Ferrero is celebrating the holidays with a complete catalog of sweets and candies for the holiday season, as they have over 50 products that have been dropped into stores and online. Some of the new items include Schoko Bons, a Raffaello Holiday Gift Box, a Royal Dansk Stocking, and other seasonal items. Plus several returning items that are back in demand. We have the entire list of what they've dropped for the holidays for you here.

Ferrero 2025 Collection

Keebler

Keebler Ready Pie Crusts: Holiday baking just got effortless with Keebler's ready-to-use pie crusts. Whether you're creating baked masterpieces or simple no-bake treats, these versatile crusts make it easy for home bakers and busy families to craft memorable holiday dishes. Choose from graham, shortbread, chocolate, and pretzel varieties to create everything from savory appetizers to decadent desserts—turning any holiday gathering into a delicious celebration.

Nutella

Holiday Nutellino: Available in festive 1.05oz jars, add a smile to the holidays with a mini-Nutella jar that makes the perfect stocking stuffer, party favor or addition to holiday gift baskets.

Holiday Nutellino Ornament Jars: To make this holiday season even more special, Nutella is releasing limited-edition Holiday Glass Jars and Holiday Mini Jars – perfect for gifting, decorating, or adding festive flair to your baking creations. These collectible jars feature enchanting holiday designs and are the perfect little gift to add to a stocking, wrap for a relative, or surprise a friend with.

Mother's Cookies

Reindeer Games Cookies: These limited batch Mother's Reindeer Games Cookies are the ultimate holiday treat for the whole family and perfect for adding extra cheer to baked goods and desserts! Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies in fun reindeer shapes, coated in green and white frosting and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles.

Butterfinger

Butterfinger Minis: These mini versions of your favorite candy bar make them ideal for decorating and filling candy dishes at holiday gatherings. Butterfinger is the only candy bar brand with the one-of-a-kind combination of crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery texture & taste people love. Individually wrapped Butterfinger bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack, lunchboxes or a fun treat.

CRUNCH

CRUNCH Holiday Minis: CRUNCH MINIS candy bars offer the perfect holiday sharing solution with individually wrapped bite-sized treats that combine creamy milk chocolate and crisped rice in a convenient shareable bag. Made with 100% real milk chocolate, these mini bars are ideal for holiday parties, office gatherings, stocking stuffers, or filling candy bowls for guests. Their portable size and beloved taste make them an effortless way to spread holiday sweetness at any celebration or gathering.

CRUNCH Holiday Jingles: Crunch Jingles transform the classic CRUNCH experience into festive jingle bell shapes, featuring creamy milk chocolate and light, airy rice crispies wrapped in seasonal foils. These holiday-themed chocolates add a touch of whimsy and tradition to your celebrations, whether you're filling stockings, creating gift bags, or treating coworkers to something special. The playful bell shape and festive packaging make these treats as delightful to give as they are to enjoy.

Tic Tac

Tic Tac Naughty or Nice: Tell your friends they've made the naughty list with Tic Tac Naughty's Sour Cherry Lumps of Coal flavor or celebrate being on the nice list with Tic Tac Nice's refreshing candy cane flavor. These festive treats make perfect stocking stuffers or delightful additions to any holiday gift.

Tic Tac Holiday Multipack: Spread holiday cheer with Tic Tac's beloved Candy Cane mints in convenient, portable packs perfect for stocking stuffers or sharing at festive gatherings. This multipack features containers with festive "Naughty or Nice" designs that deliver a burst of refreshing peppermint flavor to brighten any holiday moment.

Fannie May

16oz Assorted Chocolates Holiday Box: This generous collection of premium assorted chocolates features a delightful variety of creams, caramels, and nuts covered in rich milk and dark chocolate, making it the perfect centerpiece for holiday entertaining or an impressive gift for chocolate lovers.

7.2oz Mini Pixies Holiday Box: These bite-sized chocolate treasures are filled with smooth caramel and covered in rich chocolate, offering the perfect portion-controlled indulgence that's ideal for holiday parties, stocking stuffers, or sharing sweet moments with family.

Fannie May S'mores: These gourmet s'mores combine fluffy marshmallow, rich chocolate, and crispy graham crackers in one decadent treat, bringing the cozy campfire experience indoors for a uniquely delicious holiday indulgence that captures the warmth of the season.

Royal Dansk

NEW! Royal Dansk Stocking Stuffer 7 oz: Treat yourself or someone special to the Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookie Mini Stocking Stuffer — a delightful tin filled with classic, buttery elegance. Made with real butter and baked into an assortment of unique, festive shapes, these smaller cookies are perfect for pop-in-your-mouth snacking. The iconic Royal Dansk blue tin comes in a charming mini size, perfect for gifting, sharing, or indulging on-the-go.

Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies 12oz: Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies are crafted with the highest quality ingredients baked in Danish traditions. The Original assortment includes five signature cookie shapes: Vanilla Ring, Pretzel, Country Style, Finnish Style and Coconut Style. The iconic Royal Dansk blue tin is perfect for sharing, gifting, and enjoying with your friends and family. Also reusable, our iconic tins take on lives of their own once the cookies have all been enjoyed – IYKYK – and be sure to refill them!

Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies 24oz: Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies are crafted with the highest quality ingredients baked in Danish traditions. The 24oz Original assortment is a larger size perfect for a memorable gift and to enjoy with family and friends. It includes five signature cookie shapes: Vanilla Ring, Pretzel, Country Style, Finnish Style and Coconut Style, all in our iconic blue tin.

Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies 48oz: Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies are crafted with the highest quality ingredients baked in Danish traditions. The 48oz Original assortment is the largest size perfect for hosting a festive gathering to enjoy with family and friends. It includes five signature cookie shapes: Vanilla Ring, Pretzel, Country Style, Finnish Style and Coconut Style, all in our iconic blue tin.

Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies, Holiday Multipack (Pack of 4): Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies are crafted with the highest quality ingredients baked in Danish traditions. The Holiday Multipack is perfect for gifting with 4 tins including 2 different flavor assortments. The Original Danish Butter Cookie assortment includes five signature cookie shapes: Vanilla Ring, Pretzel, Country Style, Finnish Style and Coconut Style. The Winter Cookie Collection boasts a unique seasonal tin design with holiday shapes and flavors including Hot Chocolate, Caramel, and Brown Sugar.

Royal Dansk Winter Cookie Collection 10.6 oz: The Royal Dansk Winter Cookie Collection is a limited-edition assortment featuring a seasonal tin design and unique Holiday flavors and shapes including Hot Chocolate, Caramel, and Brown Sugar paired with the signature Vanilla Ring. Perfect for gifting and enjoying with family and friends, this seasonal assortment will make the Holidays even more delicious and special.

Royal Dansk Snowflake Tin Walmart Exclusive 14.1 oz: An exclusive Royal Dansk limited-time assortment available only at Walmart, the Snowflake Tin conveys the seasonality and joy of the Holiday season! Enjoy your favorite Danish Butter Cookies in unique shapes including Christmas tree, Gift Box, and Star, along with the iconic Vanilla Ring. Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies are crafted with the highest quality ingredients baked in Danish traditions.

Kinder Chocolate

NEW! Kinder Chocolate Holiday Lay Down Bag: This Holiday Season, enjoy smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and discover the simply wonderful taste of Kinder Chocolate in this bag of 20 regular-size chocolate bars.

Kinder Chocolate Mini Share Pack: This 7.2-ounce share pack with up to 34 individually wrapped pieces features a creamy, milky filling coated in smooth milk chocolate. Perfect for sharing, these treats are loved by both kids and adults and make great holiday gifts.

Kinder Chocolate Maxi Share Pack: The Kinder Chocolate Maxi Share Pack features 4 individually wrapped bars with smooth milk chocolate and creamy, milky filling that's perfect for sharing with family and friends during holiday gatherings. These delicious treats make ideal stocking stuffers or holiday gifts, offering a sweet delight that both kids and adults will love throughout the festive season.

Kinder Joy

Kinder Joy Treat + Limited Edition Winter/Holiday Themed Toy: Unwrap the magic of the season with Kinder Joy's limited edition winter holiday collection, featuring exclusive, glow-in-the-dark toys that hang as festive ornaments and come alive through the Applaydu app experience. Applaydu by Kinder is an interactive mobile app that lets you scan your Kinder toy to unlock augmented reality games, digital adventures, and immersive play experiences that bring your physical collectibles into the digital world.

Kinder Seasonal

Kinder Chocolate Penguins Crispy Cookie: Smooth milk chocolate penguin figures filled with creamy milk filling and delightful crispy cookie bits for added texture, making them the perfect whimsical treat to bring winter magic to holiday gatherings with their adorable penguin shape.

Kinder Chocolate Snowmen – Milk Chocolate: Classic smooth milk chocolate snowmen featuring a rich, creamy milk filling inside each festive figure, ideal for creating magical holiday moments and capturing the joy of winter's favorite frosty friend.

NEW! Kinder Schoko Bons: Smooth milk chocolate with a creamy center and crunchy hazelnut bits, beautifully wrapped for holiday gifting, making them perfect ready-to-give treats that combine premium taste with elegant presentation.

NEW! Kinder Mini Mix box: A delightful assortment of bite-sized Kinder favorites including classic chocolate, dark chocolate, Schoko-Bons, and both original and white Bueno treats, perfect for sharing variety during holiday parties and satisfying every family member's chocolate preference.

Kinder Happy Hippo: Crispy hippo-shaped wafers filled with creamy cocoa and milk, finished with a chocolate drizzle, bringing playful fun to holiday snacking with their unique texture combination that everyone can enjoy.

Kinder Chocolate Snowman and Penguin: Smooth milk chocolate snowmen and penguins with creamy milk filling in festive shapes, perfect for decorating dessert tables and creating memorable holiday traditions with their charming seasonal characters.

Kinder Chocolate Snowmen – 6ct: Six smooth milk chocolate snowmen, each with a creamy milk filling perfect for sharing or stocking stuffers, making them ideal for spreading holiday cheer to multiple loved ones or filling Christmas stockings with sweet surprises.

Kinder Chocolate Ornaments – 3ct: Three smooth milk chocolate ornament-shaped treats with creamy milk filling, ideal for holiday decorating and eating, perfect for combining festive décor with delicious indulgence that guests can enjoy.

Kinder Chocolate Santa: A generous 110g smooth milk chocolate Santa figure filled with creamy milk filling for the ultimate holiday indulgence, making it the perfect centerpiece treat that captures the magic of Christmas morning.

Kinder Chocolate POP UP Advent Calendar: Countdown Calendar Featuring 24 Days of Kinder Treats Including Kinder Chocolate Mini, Kinder Happy Hippo, Kinder Chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Bueno Mini, & Kinder Cards. Includes An Exciting Digital Experience for Personalized Messages from Santa.

Kinder Mix Advent Calendar: A 24-day countdown featuring diverse Kinder treats including Mini Chocolates, Happy Hippos, Mini Eggs, Schoko-Bons, and Bueno Minis, plus a digital Santa experience, making it the perfect way to make every day special leading up to Christmas with variety and interactive magic.

Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar: Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar contains 33 Kinder milk chocolates with creamy, milky filling. Includes An Exciting Digital Experience for Personalized Messages from Santa. Treats include chocolate figures, Kinder Schoko Bons, Kinder Chocolate, Kinder hazelnut eggs, and a large 55g chocolate Santa.

Kinder Bueno

T4 – 1 Box, 4 Bars, 3 oz: Each holiday box contains four individually wrapped Kinder Bueno bars with crispy wafers and creamy hazelnut filling, making them the perfect festive treat for holiday gifting and sharing at seasonal gatherings.

T30 – Kinder Bueno Mini – Share size: This 5.7 oz pack of individually wrapped Kinder Bueno Mini chocolate bars offers premium milk chocolate with crispy wafers and smooth hazelnut cream, ideal for filling stockings or sharing the joy of the holidays with family and friends.

Ferrero Rocher

NEW! 70g Hollow Santa: This charming hollow chocolate Santa brings festive joy to any holiday celebration, making it the perfect stocking stuffer or sweet surprise for children and chocolate lovers alike.

NEW! 18pc Raffaello Holiday Gift Box: This elegant gift box of coconut and almond Raffaello treats offers a sophisticated holiday indulgence that's perfect for gifting to hosts, teachers, or anyone who appreciates premium confections.

24pc Ferrero Rocher Holiday Gift Box: With 24 iconic golden chocolates, this beautifully packaged gift box delivers luxurious holiday gifting that's ideal for sharing at parties or presenting to colleagues and loved ones.

12pc Ferrero Rocher Holiday Gift Box: This perfectly sized gift box offers the classic Ferrero Rocher experience in an affordable package that makes an excellent teacher gift, hostess present, or holiday treat for smaller gatherings.

24pc Ferrero Collection Holiday Gift Box: This diverse assortment showcases the best of Ferrero 's chocolate craftsmanship in one beautiful box, making it the ultimate holiday gift for chocolate connoisseurs who love variety.

12pc Ferrero Collection Holiday Gift Box: This beautifully curated collection features a delightful variety of Ferrero 's signature chocolates in an elegant holiday gift box, making it the perfect size for intimate gift-giving or as a special treat to share with close family and friends during the festive season.

24pc Collection Grand Assortment Gift Box: The grand assortment delivers an impressive selection of Ferrero 's finest chocolates in premium packaging, perfect for making a memorable impression during holiday gift exchanges.

12pc Collection Grand Assortment Gift Box: This compact yet elegant assortment offers a taste of luxury that's perfectly portioned for intimate holiday gatherings or as a thoughtful gesture for special recipients.

42pc Collection Grand Assortment Gift Box: This generous collection provides the ultimate chocolate experience for large holiday parties or as a show-stopping gift that demonstrates exceptional thoughtfulness and generosity

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!