Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Roll Ups, general mills, Gushers

Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Roll-Ups All Introduce New Items

General Mills has revealed several new gummy options hitting shelves this month, including Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Roll-Ups

Article Summary General Mills expands Gushers with three new gummy varieties arriving this month, led by bold summer-ready flavors.

Gushers Super Sour packs blueberry grape, mixed berry, and raspberry lemonade for a sharp, tangy bite.

Gushers Sweet & Fiery revives the swicy trend with hot mango and spicy watermelon in a juicier, hotter center.

Gushers Lemonade Mix joins Fruit by the Foot Splitz and Fruit Roll-Ups Rainbow Sherbet in the summer snack lineup.

General Mills has revealed several new flavor options for a few of their gummy brands, including Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Roll-Ups. The big additions come from Gushers, as they are now adding a Super Sour batch of flavors to the mix, as well as a Sweet & FIery flavor for those looking for a little extra spice to the gush. We have more info on all of them for you here as they will be hitting shelves this month.

Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Roll-Ups All Have New Tasty Options On The Way

Gushers Super Sour: Turn up your senses with blueberry grape, mixed berry and raspberry lemonade flavors. Made with no colors from artificial sources, they deliver a mouthwatering experience in every bite.

Turn up your senses with blueberry grape, mixed berry and raspberry lemonade flavors. Made with no colors from artificial sources, they deliver a mouthwatering experience in every bite. Gushers Sweet & Fiery: The fruity flavors of hot mango and spicy watermelon, blended with sweet goodness and a spicy kick in Gushers' signature juicy center taps into growing demand for "swicy" (sweet + spicy) flavor combinations. Reimagined from its 2010s debut, this version turns up the heat for a spicier experience in the candy aisle made with no colors from artificial sources.

The fruity flavors of hot mango and spicy watermelon, blended with sweet goodness and a spicy kick in Gushers' signature juicy center taps into growing demand for "swicy" (sweet + spicy) flavor combinations. Reimagined from its 2010s debut, this version turns up the heat for a spicier experience in the candy aisle made with no colors from artificial sources. Gushers Lemonade Mix: Serve up summer early with a mix of pink lemonade, limeade, blue raspberry lemonade and cherry limeade flavors delivering a tangy-sweet burst — made with no colors from artificial sources and inspired by the classic, refreshing drink.

Fruit by the Foot Splitz: Turn the dial to double snack mode with the delicious taste of peach and blueberry in a dual-flavor, pull-apart roll. Twist, mix or enjoy each flavor on its own for a customizable snack experience that is made with no colors from artificial sources.

Turn the dial to double snack mode with the delicious taste of peach and blueberry in a dual-flavor, pull-apart roll. Twist, mix or enjoy each flavor on its own for a customizable snack experience that is made with no colors from artificial sources. Fruit Roll-Ups Rainbow Sherbet: A trio of raspberry, lemon and orange creamsicle flavors made with no colors from artificial sources in a single, mouthwatering roll inspired by the frozen treat — no spoon required.

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