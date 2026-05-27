Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi Drops a New Soccer Campaign Ahead of the World Cup

Pepsi has dropped a new soccer campaign featuring David Beckham, Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa, Christian Pulisic, and Vinícius Júnior

Article Summary Pepsi launches its new “Soccer Deserves Pepsi” campaign ahead of the World Cup, with TV and streaming ads rolling out soon.

David Beckham, Memo Ochoa, Christian Pulisic, and Vinícius Júnior headline Pepsi’s star-powered soccer promotion.

Pepsi spotlights match-day food, family, and fan traditions, positioning Pepsi Zero Sugar as part of the full soccer experience.

Quotes from Memo Ochoa, Christian Pulisic, and Pepsi marketing VP Gustavo Reyna underline the brand’s World Cup push.

PepsiCo has started a brand-new campaign centered around soccer ahead of the World Cup with the new tagline, "Soccer Deserves Pepsi." The new ads will be hitting TV and streaming services soon, featuring professional players and legends including David Beckham, Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa, Christian Pulisic, and Vinícius Júnior. It's kind of interesting to see the company draws in names as everyone is going above and beyond to get as much attention on soccer this year, with it being in the United States, far more than in previous years. We have a few quotes from the company and participants below about the campsign.

Soccer Deserves Pepsi In The Latest Promotion Campaign For the World Cup

"To me, match days are so much more than fútbol. It's la comida, la familia, everyone packed around the TV. Back home in México, it's tacos on the table, el partido on full blast, and Pepsi Zero Sugar making every bite taste even better," said Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa, Professional Soccer Player and Mexican National Team Goalkeeper. "Those are moments you always remember, and I'm excited to help bring that feeling to life with Pepsi."

"As a player, I'm always locked in on the match, but for fans watching around the world, it's about everyone coming together – that's what makes the occasion so special," said Christian Pulisic, Global Soccer Star and U.S. Men's National Team Attacker. "When you have great food, great company, and cold Pepsi Zero Sugar leveling up your match day spread, the experience is anything but flat."

"On match day, the food you serve matters just as much as the game itself – and Pepsi Zero Sugar is the cola that brings out the best in every bite and moment," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "We're excited to team up with some of soccer's biggest stars to show that Pepsi belongs wherever great food is being enjoyed – because if you're not serving Pepsi, you're leaving taste on the table."

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