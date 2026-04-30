Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: battletech, BattleTech: Ghosts of Timkovichi, Bryan Young, Catalyst Game Labs

Exclusive – BattleTech: Ghosts of Timkovichi Cover Revealed

The cover for the new BattleTech novel, BattleTech: Ghosts of Timkovichi, was revealed ahead of its May 15, 2026 release.

Article Summary BattleTech: Ghosts of Timkovichi gets its cover reveal ahead of the new Bryan Young novel’s May release.

The latest BattleTech story follows the Kell Hounds and Ghost Dogs in a high-stakes mission in a new era.

Colonel Hank Mallory is called back by Callandre Kell to liberate Timkovichi, a world tied to Kell Hounds history.

Bryan Young expands his BattleTech bibliography with another novel, alongside comics, RPG, and graphic novel work.

Catalyst Game Labs revealed the new BattleTech novel cover today as an exclusive to Bleeding Cool ahead of its release, as we got the first look at BattleTech: Ghosts of Timkovichi. The novel is the latest from author Bryan Young, as this one brings about a new story involving the Kell Hounds, one of the most popular mercenary units in the franchise, with an all-new story centered around the group in this new era of storytelling for BattleTech. We have mroe details on the novel and the author for you here, as the book will be released on May 15, 2026.

A New Personal Mission Arises in BattleTech: Ghosts of Timkovichi

For the last five years, Colonel Hank Mallory has led the Ghost Dogs as an independent unit after Callandre Kell gave the order for the Kell Hounds' Second Company, Second Battalion to disappear. With the Arc-Royal Liberty Coalition coalescing into a real government with real problems, Kell needs all the help she can get, and calls Mallory's unit back to service. She has a vital mission for him and his Ghost Dogs that's as personal as it is professional: liberate the world of Timkovichi—the planet where the Jade Falcons tried to annihilate the Kell Hounds once and for all.

About the Author

Bryan Young (he/they) works across many different media. His work as a writer and producer has been called "filmmaking gold" by The New York Times. He's also published comic books with Slave Labor Graphics and Image Comics. He's been a regular contributor for the Huffington Post, StarWars.com, Star Wars Insider magazine, SYFY, /Film, and was the founder and editor-in-chief of the geek news and review site Big Shiny Robot! In 2014, he wrote the critically acclaimed history book A Children's Illustrated History of Presidential Assassination. He co-authored Robotech: The Macross Saga RPG and has written five books in the BattleTech Universe: Honor's Gauntlet, A Question of Survival, Fox Tales, Without Question, and the forthcoming VoidBreaker. His latest non-fiction tie-in book, The Big Bang Theory Book of Lists, is a #1 Bestseller on Amazon. His work has won two Diamond Quill awards, and in 2023, he was named Writer of the Year by the League of Utah Writers. He teaches writing for Writer's Digest, Script Magazine, and at the University of Utah. Additionally, it was announced at AdeptiCon 2024 that he will be co-writing a series of four BattleTech graphic novels alongside BattleTech legend Michael A. Stackpole and illustrated by BattleTech mainstay Eldon Cowgur.

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