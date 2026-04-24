Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, Stranger Things | Tagged: Random House Worlds, stranger things, Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series

Stranger Things Will Receive a New Companion Book This June

Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series, a new companion book for the series, is coming out this June

Article Summary Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series arrives June 30, 2026 as a Target exclusive.

The new Stranger Things companion book features behind-the-scenes photos, cast and crew commentary, and concept art.

Fans can explore all five seasons with script excerpts, exclusive interviews, and insight into the making of Hawkins.

Released ahead of Stranger Things' 10th anniversary, the book is billed as the ultimate deluxe guide to the series.

Random House Worlds has revealed new details about their next Netflix-related book on the way, Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series. This book has been put together to be a definitive and deluxe guide to all things Stranger Things, as the ultimate super fans will have a forever reference to their favorite series. This includes exclusive photos from behind the scenes, commentary from cast and crew, an in-depth look at the stories that made the show a success, and so much more, wrapped in one title. We have more info and some pages from it below, as this will be sold as a Target exclusive starting on June 30, 2026.

Stranger Things : The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series Will Be The Ultimate Companion Book

This new official companion book offers fans the most in-depth look yet at how the global phenomenon came to life. Go behind the curiosity door with the creators, cast, and crew in this definitive, deluxe guide. With never-before-seen content from the show's inception and beyond to its thrilling conclusion, this is the director's cut in book form, taking you on a visual ride through each heart-warming moment, spine-tingling adventure, and roll of the dice.

Releasing just ahead of the Stranger Things 10th anniversary, fans can revisit Hawkins and uncover how their favorite moments were created. This is the director's cut in book form, taking readers on a visual ride through each heart-warming moment and spine-tingling adventure.

With a foreword from creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series is the ultimate insider guide straight from the minds that started it all, featuring exclusive interviews with the cast, script excerpts, concept art, never-before-seen photography, and extensive insight into the making of the Upside Down. The book chronicles all five seasons, tracing the show's evolution from its earliest days to its conclusion.

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