Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: choose your own adventure, CYOA, Spy For George Washington

Choose Your Own Adventure Brings Back a George Washington Story

Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back a classic for America's 250th Anniversary, as Spy For George Washington is back in print

Article Summary Choose Your Own Adventure revives Spy For George Washington in its Retro Collection for America’s 250th Anniversary.

Originally published in 1985 by Jay Leibold, the interactive classic returns with 15 possible endings for readers.

Readers play a Revolutionary War spy, risking capture while carrying stolen British plans back to George Washington.

Spy For George Washington also includes educational Colonial-era back matter and is available now for $9.

Choose Your Own Adventure has brought back a classic adventure for the 250th Anniversary of the United States, as Spy For George Washington makes its return. Back in print from their Retro Collection, the book was written by the late Jay Leibold and released in 1985, as you play the role of a spy for then General Washington during the Revolutionary War. The book will give you several choices as you are tasked with getting information from the British back to Washington, but depending on what you decide to do, you could be the key to victory or a spy caught in battle. We have more details below, as the book is available now for $9.

Choose Your Own Adventure – Spy For George Washington

Spying is dangerous business in this interactive book where YOU decide what happens next. Packed with 15 possible endings! Released in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this 80s classic returns to shelves.

YOU are a spy for the Colonists in the Revolutionary War. You've been entrusted with a special task: obtain the British plans and bring them back to General George Washington! But enemy patrols are everywhere. How can you get back through the British lines without suspicion? If you decide to set out in the dead of night, turn to page 12. If you decide to wait until dawn, turn to page 6. Whatever you decide, be careful—spying is a dangerous business. You might end up swinging by your neck on the Redcoats' gallows or roasted alive by enemy Mohawks . . . or you could even end up saving George Washington's life!

With added educational back matter about the Colonial time period, all just in time for the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this Choose Your Own Adventure retro classic is perfect for schools, libraries, nostalgia fans, and budding history buffs.

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