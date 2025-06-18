Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anime Expo 2025, Displate Metal Posters

Displate Metal Posters To Attend Anime Expo 2025

Displate Metal Posters announced they will be attending Anime Expo 2025 for the first time, and will be bringing some exclusive items

Article Summary Displate Metal Posters debuts at Anime Expo 2025 with limited edition anime designs exclusive to AX attendees

Three new collectible posters featuring Dragon Ball and One Piece, limited to 1,000 units each at $99

Meet top anime influencers at the Displate booth, including TheAnimeMen and Jimmy Here, with special events

Visitors can join the Displate District Passport experience for stamps, exclusive stickers, and discounts

Displate Metal Posters announced this morning that they will be attending Anime Expo 2025, their first time at the event. According to the team, they will showcase three new Anime Expo-exclusive Limited Edition designs of Dragon Ball: The Legend of Goku, One Piece: Flames of Marineford, and Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta, all three of which you can see here. Each one will only have 1,000 copies, and they will come with holographic backgrounds, glow-in-the-dark effects, and 3D textures. We have more details about their appearance at the event below, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3-6.

Displate Metal Posters at Anime Expo 2025

Three New Limited Edition Drops Only at AX25

Displate will unveil three new anime Limited Editions that bring fan-favorite characters to life, including: Dragon Ball: The Legend of Goku, One Piece: Flames of Marineford, and Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta. 1,000 units of each Limited Edition poster are available only at Anime Expo for a special price of $99. These high-end collectibles feature Displate's premium craftsmanship, such as holographic backgrounds, glow-in-the-dark effects, and 3D textures that bring each character to life. In addition to the Limited Editions, AX25 visitors will have the opportunity to shop community-favorite artwork at the Displate booth, with a showcase of best-selling Textra posters featuring textured finishes and premium designs from five top anime brands: One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Frieren, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Solo Leveling.

Anime Influencer Meetups

With the goal to bring their anime hub to fans at Anime Expo and beyond, Displate is partnering with top anime and pop-culture influencers at their Anime Expo booth. On July 4, Displate will welcome TheAnimeMen, YouTubers and TikTok stars with over six million followers, to host a Cosplay Glam Walk – they will pick and choose which attendee from the crowd wears the best Cosplay costume – and to perform a Power-up Dance in Displate's Glow Alley. Jimmy Here, a YouTube star with 1.4M followers who is known for his comedic content, will stop by the Displate booth on July 5, providing fans with an on-brand quirky and fun photo opportunity.

Displate District Passport: A Cultural Crossover Experience

Fans will also have a chance to take part in an immersive experience inspired by Japanese Goshuin, traditional temple stamp books used by travelers to collect inked seals at shrines across Japan. AX25 attendees who visit Displate's booth will receive a "Greetings from the Displate District" passport-style card with stamp slots representing the booth's themed zones, including the Demo Studio, Glow Alley, Collector's Gallery, and more. As guests explore each zone, they can build out their passport by collecting distinctive stamps and, once completed, the passport can be redeemed on-site for a Displate District sticker and 28% off a future purchase.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!