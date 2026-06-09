Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Cup Noodles, Nissin Foods

Cup Noodles Launches Two New Limited-Time BBQ Flavors

Nissin Foods has launched two new Cup Noodles BBQ flavors, paying homage to Kansas City and Texas styles with limited-time options

Article Summary Cup Noodles launches limited-time Kansas City BBQ and Texas BBQ flavors, inspired by two iconic regional styles.

Kansas City BBQ Cup Noodles delivers a sweet, smoky, tomato-based sauce with garlic, onion, and savory pork notes.

Texas BBQ Cup Noodles goes bold with smoke, black pepper, garlic, and dry-rub seasoning inspired by brisket.

Both new Cup Noodles BBQ flavors cook in four minutes, cost $1.18 per cup, and are hitting shelves this week.

Nissin Foods has two new Cup Noodles options that are getting in on the BBQ love, featuring two of the most popular flavors: Texas BBQ and Kansas City BBQ. Anyone who loves BBQ knows that both are amazingly tasty, and both have distinct differences that set them apart from each other. So it's only fitting that the company didn't make a generic "southern BBQ" flavor and made sure to make both of these distinct flavors. We've tried them both, and they actually do a really good job of hitting the specific notes of what makes each tasty, but keep in mind, it's still noodles; you're not chomping into brisket or pulled pork. We have more details for you here as they should be hitting shelves this week.

Cup Noodles Heads South For Kansas City & Texas BBQ

All the bold, regional flavors of a summer cookout. None of the disasters. No 2 a.m. temperature checks, explaining to your guests why it's taking yet another hour, dried-out brisket, or accidental backyard fires. Whether you're a fan of saucy BBQ or the crispy bark that comes from a traditional dry rub, this BBQ is ready in only four minutes for $1.18 per cup, and guaranteed to come out just right:

Cup Noodles Kansas City BBQ is bold, sweet, and unapologetically saucy, a rich tomato-based sauce layered with garlic, onion, a hint of smoke, and pork notes. The kind of sauce-forward flavor KC is famous for, coating every noodle in something that tastes like it took a lot longer than four minutes.

Cup Noodles Texas BBQ takes the opposite view. Smoke-driven and spice-forward, built on salt, cracked black pepper, garlic, and bold dry-rub seasonings that call back to the slow-smoked brisket Texas considers a birthright. Less sauce, more conviction, and significantly fewer hours standing next to a smoker wondering if you ruined it.

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