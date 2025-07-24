Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

The Doors Open For Day One Of San Diego Comic-Con After One Long Line

The Doors Open For Day One Proper Of San Diego Comic-Con After One Long Line

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con Day One kicks off with massive early morning lines stretching to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Isabelle Carty reports from inside and outside the convention, sharing insights and excitement from SDCC 2025.

Anticipation builds for Marvel Comics' big John Byrne announcement—could it be X-Men Elsewhen or something new?

Major parties like Lunar Mixer, Bad Idea Party, CBLDF Welcome Party, and Hugglemania IX happening tonight at SDCC.

The line for San Diego Comic-Con this morning, for Day One Proper of the show was all the way to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park by 6:30 am, and then it got longer. Isabelle Carty shared the look of the show, and the people outside it, just before the doors opened an hour ago… Isabelle also gave us a look around San Diego before the SDCC 2025 show opened yesterday before a thrilling run through the activations, the show floor, into the night and back to her hotel room with all her swag. It's the closest you get to actually being there. Thanks Isabelle, hope the day goes swimmingly? And by which I mean that no one falls into the ocean, of course. But that line was long…

Isabelle tells me "It was a very long line – usually that early for the past couple of years we were much closer to the front!" Well, I'm glad you made it in. Now, to find out more about that John Byrne Marvel Comics announcement that been teased… is it X-Men Elsewhen? Is it something else? And what other surprises are waitying across the showfloor and into those panel rooms? As ever, Bleeding Cool loves to hear from those at the show, and those not at the show, but have specific requests… give me a shout at richjohnston@gmail.com. The Lunar Mixer, the Bad Idea Party, the CBLDF Welcome Party and Hugglemania IX are all taking part tonight as well!

