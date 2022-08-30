Pokémon FireRed Version For Nintendo GBA For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Pokémon FireRed Version for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld gaming device up for auction! This game is a direct remake of Pokémon Red Version, a game that was originally released in Japan in 1996 and then worldwide by 1998. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 30th, to place a bid on this excellent and trend-setting Pokémon video game remake.

This sealed copy of Pokémon FireRed comes with a wireless link adapter, allowing players to completely forgo a link cable when trading or battling with each other. This game, alongside Pokémon LeafGreen Version as well as Pokémon Emerald Version later on, was one of the first and only Game Boy Advance games to utilize this major innovation. As a predecessor to the first generation of Pokémon games, this level of progression only feels right. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon FireRed Version – Wata 8.5 A+ Sealed [Foil, With/Wireless Adapter, First Production], GBA Nintendo 2004 USA. Remake of the first mainline game in the Pokémon series. Released alongside Pokémon LeafGreen. This is the first Pokémon remake to be released by Nintendo. The trend of remaking Pokémon games continues to this day with each subsequent generation receiving remakes for newer systems. This first production copy is bundled with a GBA Wireless Adaptor, used for transferring Pokémon and battling wirelessly. Video game for Nintendo Game Boy Advance.

If you wish to place a bid on this spectacular copy of Pokémon FireRed, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 30th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!