NBC and The Crossing co-creators Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have tapped Valorie Curry (The Tick) and Eddie Izzard (Hannibal, Six Minutes To Midnight) to join Succession star Ashley Zukerman's Robert Langdon in the drama pilot Langdon Written and executive produced by Dworkin and Beattie and based on Dan Brown's best-selling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows[...]
Now viewers are learning that the series has some very well-known voices making a season-long reservation at the Ellen DeGeneres-produced adaptation: Michael Douglas, Adam DeVine, Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, and Jillian Bell. First announced in 2015, the series has been in production for the past[...]
So be warned. . . . . . . . We already know a lot of the cast: Will Arnett as Batman/Bruce Wayne Michael Cera as Robin/Dick Grayson Rosario Dawson as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Zach Galifianakis as the Joker Mariah Carey as the Mayor Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn But then there are the Ubers: Eddie Izzard as Voldemort Seth Green as King Kong Jemaine Clement as Sauron Ellie Kemper as Phyllis More[...]
Sony has renewed Powers for a second series. The adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming superhero based crime drama comic book series
We learn that Johnny Royalle (Noah Taylor) is dealing a drug called Sway and we get to meet the extremely dangerous Wolfe (Eddie Izzard). The pilot was written by Charlie Huston and directed by David Slade It gives us a good look at both our main characters and the world that the live in We get[...]
Joining Bendis on the panel would be: Susan Heyward (Deena Pilgrim); Eddie Izzard (Wolfe); Noah Taylor (Johnny Royalle); Olesya Rulin (Calista); Logan Browning (Zora); and later, Oeming And although Sharlito Copley couldn't be there as he was still on set, he did send along a video message for those in attendance expressing his commitment to[...]
British stand-up comedian and actor Eddie Izzard is working with NBC to adapt the Junior Bender crime novels by Timothy Hallinan. The novels and the series are about high-end thief with a taste for the finer things in life who works as a private detective for criminals on the side. Hallinan's four-book series started with Crashed (2010), then Little[...]
There are also "guest appearances" from Eddie Izzard and Mike Meyers, but they're barely cameos. Up above, I compared the Pythons to an aging band trotting out its greatest hits, but even if I'm not always partial to that concept, it's something that can be done well or badly A few years back, my wife and[...]
Deadline says three new regulars have been cast including popular British actor and comedian Eddie Izzard (Hannibal) to play Wolfe, Christian Walkers former mentor who has been incarcerated for the last two decades and being forced through brutal surgical procedures to keep his powers in check Wolfe is kind of the bogeyman of the Powers universe. Also[...]
I can't say that I wholely agree with that point, but I suppose that's why I am not Bob Greenblatt. Deadline are saying that the pilot, directed by Bryan Singer and starring Jerry O'Connell as Herman Munster, Portia de Rossi as Lily and Eddie Izzard as Grandpa, ultimately "didn't quite work". While the show could still be miraculously revived,[...]