Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up

We are rounding up all of the collectible popcorn buckets that Deadpool & Wolverine fans can snag up at the theater this weekend

Two best buds finally unite on screen as the long-awaited film Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this weekend. This is a film that combines way too many elements of Marvel Comics cinema with the Fox era of X-Men films to the legacy that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is creating. As many collectors and movie-goers know, we are in an era of movie theater popcorn bucket greatness. It is so much more than a bucket to get your delicious buttery popcorn in; it is a collectible of your new favorite film. Deadpool & Wolverine bring collectors quite a few, including one design by the Merc with a Mouth himself. We have scoured the theaters to discover all of the collectible popcorn buckets that fans can get their hands on this week.

Starting off with Cinemark, three different bucks can be acquired with a Wolverine Cowl, a Deadpool with Taxi, and a Tin Bucket (online) featuring DP and Wolvie figures. For Regal and Alamo Drafthouse, they are both getting a DP head bucket, that stores the popcorn right into his noggin. Cineworld will be getting a very interesting Baby Pool bucket, which captures the mercenary baby in a movie theater seat. Lastly, AMC is getting some of the best releases around with Headpool and the very seductive and designed Deadpool bucket featuring an open-mouthed Wolverine.

Designed by the same company that did the infamous Dune 2 worm bucket, this naught Wolverine collectible will surely have its mouth full this weekend. Some of these collectible popcorn buckets could be offered online in the future, but most are found right at the theater this week and might not last long. The Headpool is the best, in my opinion, and the AMC Wolverine one is just funny as it was designed by the man himself. Be sure to check out Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters this weekend, and be on the lookout for just as many collectible cups featuring minifigures, LEDs, and much more.

