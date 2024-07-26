Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Return to the 60s with McFarlane's New DC Multiverse Batman

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as some brand new collectibles from McFarlane Toys have arrived including Batman 1966

Article Summary Explore McFarlane's new 1966 Batman figure with iconic Adam West design and detailed accessories.

Exclusive collectible art card offers a chance to win Limited Edition Replica Cowl and other prizes.

Figure features up to 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, Batarang, bat radio, and a fabric cape.

Pre-order now for $22.99 with a September 2024 release; selling out fast on multiple collectible sites.

The legacy of Batman continues to come to life from McFarlane Toys with their growing DC Multiverse catalog. A year ago, McFarlane dropped their cinematic Dark Knight multi-pack figure set, which features six figures of the Bat. However, the oldest cinema, Batman, was missing the legendary and cheesy Adam West Caped Crusader. He is a necessary member of the history of and influenced many throughout the year. McFarlane has their own line of 1966 return figures that are 6" tall and capture heroes and villains from the show and comics. Well, the Batman of 1966 is back with his very new DC Multiverse figure with swappable hands, Batarang, bat radio, and a fabric cape.

To make things even more interesting, McFarlane Toys has included a collectible art card that will give DC Comics collectors a chance to win a Limited Edition Replica Cowl based on the TV Series. Each card can be scratched to discover their chances at the cowl or winning other amazing prizes. This is a first for a figure but a nice retro throwback too toy and comic gimmicks from back in the day. The TV Series Batman is already up for pre-order at $22.99 on a variety of sites and is selling out fast with a September 2024 release.

DC Multiverse Batman Classic TV Series Revealed

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and, to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

Batman as featured in the classic 1960's TV show.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include bat radio, batarang, 4 extra hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with a chance to win a Limited Edition Replica Cowl based on the TV Series and other amazing prizes! Scratch your card and receive a unique code to enter the sweepstakes! *Must be a permanent resident of the continental United States.

