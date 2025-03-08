Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: 1923

1923 Season 2: Check Out Our Ep. 3 "Wrap Thee in Terror" Preview

Here's a preview of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan’s Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923 Season 2 Episode 3: "Wrap Thee in Terror."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's ahead during the second season of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring 1923. The combination of a brutal winter storm, an offer that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) couldn't refuse, rabies, Cara (Mirren) having to go "Old Yeller" on an attacking wolf, and more made for a brutal chapter last week – so how are things looking with S02E03: "Wrap Thee in Terror"? Based on the overview and image gallery below, it doesn't look like things are going to ease up anytime soon – especially for Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and Teonna (Aminah Nieves). In addition, make sure to check out what the cast and creative team had to share about last week's episode, "The Rapist Is Winter."

1923 Season 2 Episode 3 "Wrap Thee in Terror" Preview

1923 Season 2 Episode 3 "Wrap Thee in Terror" Preview – Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) runs into trouble while traveling alone; making enemies along the way, Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) close in on Teonna (Aminah Nieves). Written by Taylor Sheridan, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter:

A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch when Paramount+'s 1923 returns for its second season. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the family's legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family back in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love. In addition to Mirren, Ford, Sklenar, and Schlaepfer, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter.

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

