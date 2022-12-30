1923: Yellowstone Prequel Series Releases Episode 3 Preview Images

What better way to kick off the new year than with a new episode of Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+'s highly-anticipated 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story? Focusing on Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) & Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), the series explores the early twentieth century- a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west. And now that we're two episodes in, it's become pretty clear that the Duttons' family history is a pretty brutal one as two Duttons fight two very different yet personal battles on two continents. And that brings us to the following preview images for the season's third episode, "The War Has Come Home":

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The Yellowstone spinoff is just the latest in Sheridan's growing slate of programming on both Paramount + and Paramount Network, which also includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as upcoming projects such as Lioness, 1883: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. As for Bosque Ranch Productions, they have a number of projects going on both the big and small screens. Currently producing the hit series Yellowstone, the production company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie-starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written & directed by Sheridan.