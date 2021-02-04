On Thursday, Lily Collins (Mank) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) took to Instagram Live to announce the nominations for this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards- and guess what? Unlike the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, SAG actually remembered that Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You actually exists. In addition, Netflix's Bridgerton and Dead to Me were also recognized by one of the most influential industry unions- but in our mind? The toughest category is going to be for stunts, with The Boys, Cobra Kai, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, and Westworld all in play.
DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:
Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O'Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES:
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld