2021 SAG TV Awards Noms Actually Remembered "I May Destroy You" Exists

On Thursday, Lily Collins (Mank) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) took to Instagram Live to announce the nominations for this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards- and guess what? Unlike the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, SAG actually remembered that Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You actually exists. In addition, Netflix's Bridgerton and Dead to Me were also recognized by one of the most influential industry unions- but in our mind? The toughest category is going to be for stunts, with The Boys, Cobra Kai, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, and Westworld all in play.

SAG Awards TV Noms
DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:

Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark

COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:

Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O'Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES:

The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld

