On Thursday, Lily Collins (Mank) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) took to Instagram Live to announce the nominations for this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards- and guess what? Unlike the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, SAG actually remembered that Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You actually exists. In addition, Netflix's Bridgerton and Dead to Me were also recognized by one of the most influential industry unions- but in our mind? The toughest category is going to be for stunts, with The Boys, Cobra Kai, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, and Westworld all in play.

DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE:

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE:

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Bill Camp — The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES:

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman — The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Josh O'Connor — The Crown

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Julia Garner — Ozark

Laura Linney — Ozark

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy — Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara — Schitt's Creek

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TV SERIES:

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld