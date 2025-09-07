Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: mariah carey, vmas

2025 MTV VMAs: Mariah Carey Medley Tops Video Vanguard Award Moment

Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her hits (including "Fantasy" and more) during the 2025 MTV VMAs.

There were a whole lot of memorable moments during tonight's LL Cool J-hosted 2025 MTV VMAs, with the excellent Mariah Carey receiving the coveted Video Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry over the years. Of course, Carey was there to remind everyone that she's got a new album coming out – and that she's not going anywhere any time soon. She did that with a stage-owning medley that included "Sugar Sweet," "Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)," "Honey & Heartbreaker," "Obsessed," "It's Like That," "Type Dangerous," and "We Belong Together" – which you can check out above.

"Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life," Carey shared during her acceptance speech (which you can check out below). "Many movies, visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let's be honest. Sometimes there's just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn't do in real life, like going in drag for 'Obsessed,' playing my alter ego Bianca in 'Heartbreaker,' escaping the mob in 'Honey' with a hot guy to a remote island — well that one really wasn't much of a stretch, but it happened. Anyway, after all this time, I learned music evolves, music evolves, but fun? That is eternal."

Carey made her VMAs debut in 1991 with a performance of "Emotions" in her first award show performance of the song. In 1998, Mariah and Whitney Houston opened the show when the two "accidentally" wore the same dress. Carey's previous medley performance in 2005 included chart-topper "We Belong Together," from her multi-platinum 10th album The Emancipation of Mimi. Known for iconic videos such as "Honey," "Heartbreaker," "Obsessed," "Touch My Body," "Breakdown," and "#Beautiful," the five-time Grammy Award winner has sold 220 million+ albums worldwide and garnered 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 self-penned) – more than any solo artist in history. Her 16th studio album, Here For It All, arrives on September 26th (which includes the new single "Type Dangerous" which was up for Best R&B this year).

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

