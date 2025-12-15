Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl
2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech, BYU Coaches Get the Season Started!
Check out Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key and BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake kicking off 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl season the right way.
Article Summary
- Georgia Tech faces BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ABC.
- Coaches Brent Key and Kalani Sitake kick off the festivities with the first ceremonial Pop-Tarts toast.
- Meet new edible mascots with Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls bringing fan-favorite Pop-Tarts flavors to life.
- Mascot Cam debuts for fans to watch live sideline antics; Mark Jones leads the ABC broadcast team.
We've got the "when and where" taken care of: Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We've got the teams taken care of: ACC's Georgia Tech taking on the Big 12's BYU. At this point, there's only one thing left to do to truly unleash the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl season. That's right, it's time for Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key and BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake to enjoy the first ceremonial Pop-Tart from the big trophy (yes, the one with the active toaster built into it).
Here's a look at Coaches Sitake and Key during the first Official Pop-Tarts Toast of Bowl Season, followed by a look at their respective media days regarding their Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 selection:
Here's a look back at the official selection video that went live early in December, followed by what else we know about this year's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl and more:
Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster
Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:
Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.
Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.
Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.
Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster
Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:
Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.
Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.
Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.
Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Presents… Mascot Cam!
This year, fans are getting what they want: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC, aiming to be one wild experience. This livestream will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all of the sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold – in real time! Tune into the TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.
Here's a look at who will be part of the announcing team for the television broadcast and radio commentary:
Television Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich
Radio Commentary Team: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, and Mike Peasley
Here's a look at the announcement post that went live on social media earlier today regarding the broadcasting team: