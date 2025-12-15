Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech, BYU Coaches Get the Season Started!

Check out Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key and BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake kicking off 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl season the right way.

Article Summary Georgia Tech faces BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ABC.

Coaches Brent Key and Kalani Sitake kick off the festivities with the first ceremonial Pop-Tarts toast.

Meet new edible mascots with Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls bringing fan-favorite Pop-Tarts flavors to life.

Mascot Cam debuts for fans to watch live sideline antics; Mark Jones leads the ABC broadcast team.

We've got the "when and where" taken care of: Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We've got the teams taken care of: ACC's Georgia Tech taking on the Big 12's BYU. At this point, there's only one thing left to do to truly unleash the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl season. That's right, it's time for Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key and BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake to enjoy the first ceremonial Pop-Tart from the big trophy (yes, the one with the active toaster built into it).

Here's a look at Coaches Sitake and Key during the first Official Pop-Tarts Toast of Bowl Season, followed by a look at their respective media days regarding their Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 selection:

Here's a look back at the official selection video that went live early in December, followed by what else we know about this year's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl and more:

Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster

Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

Don't be scared. This mascot's just here to say there's more football on the way. We're having too much fun to stop now. #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/hEojoMDI89 — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) January 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Presents… Mascot Cam!

This year, fans are getting what they want: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC, aiming to be one wild experience. This livestream will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all of the sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold – in real time! Tune into the TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.

Here's a look at who will be part of the announcing team for the television broadcast and radio commentary:

Television Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich

Radio Commentary Team: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, and Mike Peasley

Here's a look at the announcement post that went live on social media earlier today regarding the broadcasting team:

