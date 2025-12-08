Posted in: CBS, Current News, Movies, TV, YouTube | Tagged: golden globes

2026 Golden Globes Nominations: When/Where to Watch This Morning

Here's how to check out who's been nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes, with Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall making the announcement.

Article Summary Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announce the 2026 Golden Globes nominations live this morning.

Full list of nominees revealed at 8:15 a.m. ET, with extra categories on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the nomination announcements on CBSNews.com, YouTube, TikTok, and official Golden Globes channels.

Film, television, and, for the first time, a podcast category will be honored at the 83rd Golden Globes.

On Sunday, January 11th, acclaimed Golden Globe-, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will take to the stage to host the 83rd Annual Golden Globes (set to air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+). But before any of that can happen, there's the not-so-small matter of needing to know who's nominated so that we can then know who won in about a month. Makes sense, right? That's where actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director Marlon Wayans and actress, philanthropist, and Air Force veteran Skye P. Marshall (CBS's Matlock), with the duo set to announce this year's nominees this morning. Here's a look at what you need to know:

What Time Are the Golden Globes Nominations?

All 28 categories will be unveiled at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT

11 exclusive categories will be revealed at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT only on CBS Mornings

How Can I Watch the Golden Globes Nominations? You have a couple of options:

How Else Can I Learn About the Golden Globes Nominations?

The nominees will be highlighted across Golden Globes social media accounts as they are announced: Instagram, Twitter/X, Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok .

. In addition, a complete list of nominees will be available on the Golden Globes website following the announcement.

83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES: FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Motion Picture – Animated; Cinematic and Box Office Achievement; Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language; Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama; Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama; Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Drama; Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture – Drama; Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture; Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture; Director – Motion Picture; Screenplay – Motion Picture; Original Score – Motion Picture; and Original Song – Motion Picture.

83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES: TELEVISION CATEGORIES – for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes include: Best Television Series – Drama; Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television; Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama; Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama; Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES: PODCAST CATEGORY – As the first major award show to honor podcasting, the new annual Best Podcast category debuting as part of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes will honor the extraordinary and diverse talents in the medium, demonstrating the Golden Globes' commitment to the full spectrum of entertainment, while reflecting today's audiences and consumption behavior around the world.

