24 Revival Idea "Really Good," "Really Strong": Kiefer Sutherland

24 star Kiefer Sutherland shared that Showrunner Howard Gordon has an idea for Jack Bauer's return that's "really good" and "really strong."

We're not sure which is harder to kill, Kiefer Sutherland's beloved and beleaguered counter-intelligence agent Jack Bauer or the 24 franchise. Created by Joel Surnow & Robert Cochran and running for nine seasons and a two-hour television film (from 2001 to 2014), 24 has been the subject of several attempts to recreate the magic via spinoffs like 2017's Corey Hawkins-starring 24: Legacy. Since that time, there have been rumblings of everything from a prequel series telling Bauer's backstory and a legal thriller-themed limited series to a scenario where a new team is tasked with rescuing Bauer from a Russian prison. During that time, Sutherland has remained open to a return to the role, a point the actor made during a recent interview with Montreal Now host Aaron Rand (which you can check out above). In fact, Sutherland revealed that Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon has an idea that he's a big fan of.

"Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that I like. Before, the material had not been written, so I would have to say, 'I'm not the one that's in the way,'" Sutherland shared. "[But] something has been written. I think it's really good. I think it's really strong." But before fans start counting down the days, Sutherland noted that there's a significant obstacle that would have to be cleared before Bauer's next mission. "'24' was originally with Fox. Now, it's owned by Disney because of what Fox has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it's either approved or disapproved," he explained. "Like everybody else, it's something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. There's a chance. We've taken some considerable steps forward." For more on Sutherland's thoughts on Jack Bauer's return, check out what he had to share during a 2023 interview.

