3 Body Problem: Liam Cunningham Comments Tease Netflix Series Change?

Game of Thrones veteran Liam Cunningham discussed playing Thomas Wade, a ruthless spymaster, in Netflix's upcoming series 3 Body Problem.

Information on the Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin's popular Science Fiction novel 3 Body Problem has been scarce with fans digging for every little tidbit they can grab, including breaking down every frame of the teaser trailer the streamer released back in summer. Now Game of Thrones veteran Liam Cunningham has spoken about playing a major character from the books who will be in the series.

In an interview with Variety, where he spoke about his recent and upcoming work, Cunningham talked about portraying Thomas Wade, a character from the third book from the 3 Body Problem trilogy, Death's End.

"He's an extraordinary individual," said Cunningham. "It's been a long time since I've played anything close to this guy. I suppose the irony is what they [Benioff and Weiss] wanted me to do was nothing like what they wanted me to do in "Game of Thrones." He [Seaworth] was seen as a soft moral compass kind of character in "Game of Thrones" — that's not Wade. He's going to be a bit of a shock for people who think I play one kind of character, shall we say? He's a bit of a handful is Mr. Wade. And he's involved in the intelligence community. It's very much grounded in theoretical physics and quantum entanglement and all sorts of scientific pursuits. However, there are those people that we come across at the beginning of the show, [that] come into the circle of Mr. Wade's business, which are most definitely not scientific."

Wade does not appear in the first two books and thus wasn't in the Chinese TV series adaptation of 3 Body Problem. He's one of the human players in the human campaign to thwart the impending alien invasion, a former CIA officer with an eye on the bottom line: saving humanity, no matter how many people must die in the process. He's a ruthless, consummate spymaster and manipulator who thinks he has the right strategies and even attempts to have the books' final hero assassinated. One of his memorable quotes from the books is, "If we lose our human nature, we lose much, but if we lose our bestial nature, we lose everything." To mention anything else he does in the story would be a major spoiler.

Does Wade's appearance mean Netflix is going to try to squeeze all three books into a single 8-episode season of 3 Body Problem just in case they have to cancel it after one season? We'll find out when the series premieres in 2024. You don't even need to watch it. All you have to do is not watch any of it, and low numbers will lead to its cancellation.

