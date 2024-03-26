Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, Audible, Audiobook, Daniel York Loh, luke evans, netflix, Rosalind Chao

3 Body Problem: Rosalind Chao Reads New Edition of the Audiobook

Rosalind Chao reads the new 3 Body Problem audiobook, and it's like having Ye Wenjie reading the book, her voice full of tragedy.

As the Netflix adaptation of 3 Body Problem finally premiered, book publisher Macmillan released a new edition of the audiobook with a new reader: Rosalind Chao. The Three-Body Problem is the first book by Liu Cixin in the Remembrances of Earth's Past trilogy, followed by The Dark Forest and Death's End. In the Netflix series, Chao also plays the story's most important character in the story – Ye Wenjie.

The 3 Body Problem's Most Important Character

Everything that happens in 3 Body Problem is because of the actions of Ye Wenjie, a brilliant astrophysicist who witnesses the death of her father during the Cultural Revolution and the destruction of her family. She's further brutalized and escapes death in prison when she's recruited to a top-secret project in the rural mountains of China tasked with sending radio signals into deep space in the hopes of contacting aliens. Her actions seal the fate of humanity, but she later might be responsible for choosing the person who saves humanity after all.

Ye Wenjie is under-represented in the Netflix TV adaptation as the series compresses and rushes through the story, touching on the key points of the first book and skipping over much of the nuances of the book to include elements and characters from the second and third books.

It's Like Ye Wenjie is Reading the Book to Us

This is the third audiobook version of 3 Body Problem. The British publisher's edition is read by British-Chinese actor Daniel York Loh with a simmering rage in his voice. The previous American edition is read by American actor Luke Evans in an earnest American tone. To have Rosalind Chao read a new edition of the audiobook feels like a correction, first to the neglect of the Ye Wenjie character in the Netflix TV series, and also to make Ye an even greater presence in the book since the story is otherwise dominated by men. Rosalind Chao has family members who lived through the Cultural Revolution in China, and she is an extremely emotional performer, so her voice is inflected with tragedy, sadness, and regret in her reading. She makes this new version of the audiobook special.

3 Body Problem is streaming on Netflix. The new edition of the audiobook is available on Audible.

