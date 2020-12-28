Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's Top 10 of 2020, as our look back at the best and brightest in broadcast, cable, streaming, and online television this year brings us to our final three. This year, continue to recognize the extent to which Television stepped up in the face of a global pandemic while other mediums left their audiences to fend for themselves. Not Television. Television stepped up to make our lockdown times a little more sane- a bit more bearable. From live-streaming table reads to tweet-a-longs with shows' best and brightest offering fans new content to productions going into massive "bubble modes" to knock out as much content as possible. In 2020, Television proved once again what it's always been. A reflection of what we've been, who we are, and who we have the potential to be in the toughest of times. Developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless), Amazon Prime's adaptation of The Boys found a way to effectively wrap up a number of tough, sobering social issues in the visuals of exploding whales, ten-foot penises, supes porn, and exploding heads and feed them to a viewing audience that was the better for it. And watch out Netflix, because shows like The Boys and The Mandalorian have viewers re-appreciating the fine art of the "slow rollout." So here's why Bleeding Cool's own Andy Wilson believes Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew are more than deserving of a little end-of-year love.

"'The Boys' perhaps better than any other show captured the political zeitgeist of 2020. Its critique of our superhero worship, corporatism, and politics has been there always, but what Season 2 brought this year was maybe a bit too on the nose," Wilson explained. "Stormfront, a literal Nazi, reinvented with a side-shave and Instagram following, took institutional racism to the alt-right next level. But at the end of the day, she was still the same old racism, same old fascism. But the show doesn't take the easy dodge and just indict one side: everyone is some sort of c**t or another, as Butcher would say, including Congresswoman Neuman, who is easy to read as being molded after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."

Wilson continued, "But politics aside, this show made me do something I never thought I would do: enjoy 'We Didn't Start the Fire'. . . and made me realize I somehow know all the words to 'We Didn't Start the Fire'. . . and sing 'We Didn't Start the Fire' for the next week. Thanks, 'The Boys.' Thanks."