If there is one thing about Harry Potter that we can agree upon, it is this: when it comes to its world-building and cast of characters, there is still a ton of untapped potential. The fantasy book series by "She-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named" would truly benefit by being redone by a streaming network. Do not get me wrong: I am a huge fan of the movies and would not change a single detail about them. But let's say HBO Max gets the chance to flesh out characters and moments that we did not get to see play out in the films? The possibilities are endless.

But getting more Harry Potter is not just a weeb dream of mine. I have so many questions that I would love to get some answers to or perspective on, so spinoffs dedicated to exploring other aspects or characters would be a great way to make that happen. So with that in mind, I present five ideas to get the conversation going (and let me know in the comments section below where you'd like to see the franchise (not the author!) go).

The Marauders: who would not love to see Hogwarts' "rebel-rousers" James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew run the halls of the school while causing trouble everywhere they go. I could see the perfect squad learning how to become animals, escaping the grounds at night, and going on wacky adventures with a werewolf. This has so much potential. Are you reading this, Warner? Please do something. Thank you.

Peeves: Though we do not get to meet him in the movies, Peeves would always get me laughing while reading the books. His little made-up songs will forever be stuck in my head and I am pretty sure he is the reason I sing everything– I used to do it just to bother my siblings, now it is just a habit.

The Adventures at Diagon Alley: I imagine this more of an anthology series. I would love to get a look at the ins-and-outs of Diagon Alley: the different stores, the owners, the people that shop, the creatures, the food, the desserts, the items. On a personal note, I have always wanted to try ice cream from Florean Fortescue's parlor.

Tom Marvolo Riddle: The adventures of young Lord Voldemort. How did he find himself and track down his victims? I would also love to see how he got his hands on the Horcruxes. Possibly a storyline where we see how Riddle had to go up against another "big bad."

Foundations of Hogwarts: This one would be my favorite. I have always wished we could get a miniseries or even a series of one-offs detailing the beginnings of Hogwarts. How did Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff come to meet one another and decided to put the school? I would love to see the drama and conflicts behind the founding of the school.