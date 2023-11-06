Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: apple, apple tv, charlie brown, peanuts, snoopy
Peanuts Head To NYC For First Feature Film From Apple
Apple have announced that production will begin on their first feature length Peanuts film in 2024, taking Snoopy and the gang to NYC.
Peanuts fans, the Big Apple is in our beloved character's sights. Apple today has announced its first original feature film starring the characters we know and love, from director Steve Martino, producer Bonnie Arnold, and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick, Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano. Apple TV+ has been home to all things Peanuts for a while now, and this feature film will send Snoopy and the gang to New York City. The film is set to head into production in 2024. Apple's Peanuts feature is produced in partnership with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide and marks the first three-way partnership between Apple TV+, Peanuts Worldwide, and WildBrain on a feature film. Below is the first piece of concept art.