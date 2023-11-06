Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: apple, apple tv, charlie brown, peanuts, snoopy

Peanuts Head To NYC For First Feature Film From Apple

Apple have announced that production will begin on their first feature length Peanuts film in 2024, taking Snoopy and the gang to NYC.

Peanuts fans, the Big Apple is in our beloved character's sights. Apple today has announced its first original feature film starring the characters we know and love, from director Steve Martino, producer Bonnie Arnold, and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick, Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano. Apple TV+ has been home to all things Peanuts for a while now, and this feature film will send Snoopy and the gang to New York City. The film is set to head into production in 2024. Apple's Peanuts feature is produced in partnership with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide and marks the first three-way partnership between Apple TV+, Peanuts Worldwide, and WildBrain on a feature film. Below is the first piece of concept art.

The Peanuts Gang Head To The Big City

"Fans of all ages have been enamored with Peanuts on Apple TV+," said Tara Sorensen, Apple's head of children's programming. "With our unmatched library of Peanuts titles and award-winning collection of stories that bring kids and families together, Apple TV+ is the preeminent home for Snoopy and friends and offers a world-class selection of series and films featuring the most globally cherished animated characters. We can't wait for everyone to experience this heartwarming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang in the Big City."

"It is so special to carry on my father's legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil," said Craig Schulz. "We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new Peanuts adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director. Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world."

This will be big news in my family, as these characters mean the world to all of us, from Grampa all the way to my daughter. More on this one as production gets underway.

