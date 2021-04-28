A Cool Breeze on the Underground: Rian Johnson Eyes Don Winslow Adapt

Don Winslow's debut private eye novel A Cool Breeze on the Underground has been optioned by Rian Johnson and his Knives Out partner Ram Bergman along with MRC. Corey Finley, the writer-director of Bad Education, will direct the TV series adaptation as well as executive produce. Johnson, Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue will be executive producers for T-Street. Winslow will also serve as executive producer with Shane Salerno and his company The Story Factory. Ozark's Chris Mundy will also be executive producer.

Winslow is one of the best and bestselling crime novelists working right now. He wrote The Cartel, a saga about the war between the DEA and the drug cartels, and The Force, about a corrupt cop in the NYPD, are slated for major movie adaptations. Back in 1990, Winslow as working in New York City as a private investigator and published his first book. A Cool Breeze on the Underground introduces Neal Carey as he becomes a private investigator working for a covert New England organization called The Bank, which caters to exclusive wealthy clients. He's assigned to find the rebellious teen daughter of a prominent senator who has gone underground in the violent London punk scene, rife with crime, drugs, and danger. The series continued with 4 more books in the series A Trail to Buddha's Mirror, Way Down on the High Lonely, A Long Walk Up the Water Slide, and While Drowning in the Desert.

A Cool Breeze on the Underground and the Neal Carey books will get a 30th-anniversary re-release through Blackstone Publishing next year. The Cartel trilogy is being adapted for TV at FX, and Scott Frank is adapting The Force for James Mangold to direct as a movie starring Matt Damon at 20th Century Studios. Winslow's other book Satori is being adapted by Leonardo Dicaprio's company Appian Way at Warner Bros with a script by Salerno and Winslow.

A Cool Breeze on the Underground is currently available in bookstores.